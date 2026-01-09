Senti Bio to Participate in Panel Presentation at Biotech Showcase Alongside the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

Live panel presentation on Tuesday, January 13th at 8:00 AM PT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that Dr. Timothy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate as a panelist alongside Jonah Comstock, Editor in Chief, pharmaphorum; Jay Hartenbach, President & COO, Diakonos Oncology; George Magrath CEO, Opus Genetics; Kate Rochlin COO, IN8bio; and Amber Salzman CEO, Epicrispr Biotechnologies at Biotech Showcase 2026, taking place January 12–14, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

Panel presentation details are as follows:

Title: Engineering the Future: Advances in Cell and Gene Therapies

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM PST

Location: Workshop 1 (Yosemite A)

For more information, please visit the conference website here.

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 17th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-

to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline comprises cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences, Inc.



For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at www.sentibio.com or follow Senti Bio on X (@SentiBio) and LinkedIn (Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (www.sentibio.com), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

SNTI@jtcir.com