Sensydia Appoints Brit Gould as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Commercialization of the Cardiac Performance System (CPS™)

Commercial leader who has guided Sensydia's path to market takes on full commercial responsibility as the company builds its team for launch

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensydia, a clinical-stage medical technology company advancing non-invasive cardiac assessment, today announced the appointment of Brit Gould as Chief Commercial Officer. Gould has led Sensydia's commercialization efforts since 2024 as Vice President, Marketing and Market Access. The appointment follows the company's recent financing and is part of building the team that will take the Cardiac Performance System (CPS™) through its ACOUSTIC‑1 study to commercial launch.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Gould is responsible for commercial strategy, reimbursement and market access, and building Sensydia's commercial organization. He will lead launch preparation and execution, including establishing the company's first customer accounts.

To date, Gould has led Sensydia's market strategy, including voice-of-customer work with clinicians that informed product development, and its reimbursement strategy. Working with the company's reimbursement advisors, he and the team led the effort that culminated in the American Medical Association's establishment of Category III CPT® code 1036T, effective July 1, 2026. The code describes non-invasive hemodynamic assessment built on three key elements: passively acquired acoustic and electrical signals; augmentative algorithmic analysis; and physician review, interpretation, and integration into clinical care.

"Brit has been shaping Sensydia's path to market for two years, from understanding clinicians' needs to establishing the coding foundation for reimbursement of non-invasive hemodynamic assessment," said Anthony Arnold, CEO of Sensydia. "Brit has helped successfully define and develop new categories of medical technologies and he knows how to build the clinical, economic, and operational case that leads to successful market adoption. I'm thrilled to have him step into this role and put that experience to work to deliver a successful launch for CPS."

Gould brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership in medical devices and diagnostics, including AI-driven cardiac diagnostics. At iRhythm Technologies, he led the launch of Zio AT, the company's first mobile cardiac telemetry offering, and he later served as Vice President, Marketing at Eko Health. Earlier, at Boston Scientific Neuromodulation, he led a new platform launch that helped take the company to the #1 position in spinal cord stimulation. He began his career in software engineering at IBM and later served as director of engineering at a software startup.

Gould holds bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is a named inventor on 13 patents.

"Heart failure is managed day to day in the office and clinic, yet the most definitive pressure information still comes from the catheterization lab," said Gould. "CPS is designed to close that gap. I look forward to leading our commercial efforts as we prepare to bring CPS to clinicians and their patients."

About Sensydia

Sensydia is developing the Cardiac Performance System (CPS™), a non-invasive platform designed to give clinicians rapid, safe, and accurate assessments of hemodynamic function in the office or clinic, to help them better identify and manage heart failure and pulmonary hypertension and improve patient outcomes. CPS has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation. The company's regulatory history includes FDA 510(k) clearance in 2018 for an algorithm for non-invasive measurement of ejection fraction. Learn more at sensydia.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Sensydia's clinical, regulatory, and commercial plans. Actual results may differ materially, and Sensydia undertakes no obligation to update them.



Investigational Use Only. CPS is not yet FDA-authorized.



CPT® is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association.

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SOURCE Sensydia