Sensus Launches Sensus Healthcare Financial Services to Facilitate Customer Acquisition of SRT Technology

New financing program provides a “one-stop” pathway for practices to acquire systems through outright purchase or several attractive leasing alternatives

Supports improved conversion of late-stage prospects as reimbursement clarity accelerates purchase decisions and lowers breakeven point to only one patient per month

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces the launch of Sensus Healthcare Financial Services, a new program intended to make it easier for dermatology practices to acquire Sensus’ superficial radiotherapy (SRT) systems through a streamlined process and flexible financing structures.

Sensus Healthcare Financial Services is intended to support the acquisition of Sensus’ full line of SRT and IG-SRT systems through customer-friendly financing structures and terms. The Company expects this platform to:

Improve conversion of purchase-oriented prospects by reducing administrative and financing barriers;

Complement Sensus’ broader commercial strategy across independent medical practices and corporate accounts;

Provide further evidence of Sensus’ commitment to being a valued partner to its growing customer base while strengthening physician relationships; and

Support a scalable go-to-market strategy as customer demand accelerates under the new reimbursement environment.

With the publication of dedicated and exclusive Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes for superficial radiotherapy for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, Sensus Healthcare Financial Services supports purchase decision-making that is increasingly being driven by financial visibility and reimbursement certainty. This new program is designed to reduce friction by offering qualified customers access to financing solutions that may include fair market value leasing structures and other tailored options through a bank-supported program administered in partnership with Sensus.

“Reimbursement clarity including an approximate 300% per-fraction delivery code increase changes everything, not only for physicians evaluating the economics of SRT, but also for how they want to acquire our equipment,” said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. “Sensus Healthcare Financial Services is designed to provide customers with a simplified, one-stop pathway to purchase or lease our systems with structures that are competitive, flexible and aligned with how they manage cash flow.”

“Historically, many Sensus customers have relied on conventional bank financing that can require personal guarantees and may limit further borrowing capacity,” Sardano added. “Our goal is to offer an easier process and attractive optionality – in particular through fair market value leases where customers pay monthly amounts that amortize a portion of system value, with additional flexibility at the end of the term, subject to customary underwriting and program requirements.”

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ‘‘forward-looking statements.’’ In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” “potential” or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the possibility that inflationary pressures continue to impact our sales; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; the development by others of new products, treatments, or technologies that render our technology partially or wholly obsolete; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation (including the possibility of tariffs on equipment we export or materials we import), or other aspects of our business; the performance of the Company’s information technology systems and its ability to maintain data security; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To date, the geopolitical uncertainties other than those relating to China have not had any significant impact on our business, but we continue to monitor developments and will address them in future filings, if applicable.

Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our “Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

