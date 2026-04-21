Sensorion Provides Preliminary Documents for the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting of May 11, 2026

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, today announced that the Company’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting, to be held on Monday 11 May 2026, at 2 pm CET in the premises of the hotel Square Louvois, located at 12, rue de Louvois, 75002, Paris (France).

The prior notice of meeting, serving as convening notice, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at the Meeting, was published in the “Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires” (BALO) n°40 on April 3, 2026 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/telechargements/BALO/pdf/2026/0403/202604032600776.pdf); the convening notice shall be published in a competent newspaper empowered to publish legal notices (midilibre.fr) on April 21, 2026.

The preparatory documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, such as the Brochure, the agenda and the text of resolutions, are available for consultation on the Company's website at the following address: www.sensorion.com, in the space dedicated to Shareholders' Meetings, in the "Investors / Governance" section.

If they do not attend this Meeting in person, shareholders may exercise their voting rights remotely, before the General Meeting:

either by sending a proxy to the Company,

either by voting by mail,

by using the unique voting form available on the Company's website, in accordance with the terms and conditions indicated in the meeting notice published on April 3, 2026 in the BALO.

Documents to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available for the shareholders in accordance with applicable regulations, in particular on the Company's website.

For any questions relating to the General Meeting of May 11, 2026, shareholders are invited to send an email to contact@sensorion-pharma.com.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve the diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion’s portfolio also comprises programs of a clinical-stage small molecule, SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion’s small molecule progressed in three Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study: firstly, in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) for the preservation of residual hearing, with analysis completed in Q1 2026. Secondly, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation, completed in 2024. Thirdly, a Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in 2022.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2025 full year report published on March 18, 2026, and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

Investor Relations

Sensorion

Nicolas Bogler, Investor Relations and Communication

ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com

Press Relations

Maarc Communication

Bruno Arabian / 00 33(0)6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr