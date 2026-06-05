Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 4, 2026

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE) today announced that, effective on June 1, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Sensei’s Board of Directors granted three new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 19,300 shares of the Company’s common stock in connection with their employment (collectively, the “Option Awards”). The Option Awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2026 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to the individuals entering employment with Sensei in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Option Awards have an exercise price of $19.79, which is equal to the closing price of Sensei’s common stock on June 1, 2026, and will vest, with respect to 25% of the shares subject to each such award, on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date, with the remaining shares vesting in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter, in each case subject to such employee’s continued service with Sensei through each such vesting date.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Following the acquisition of Faeth Therapeutics, Sensei’s lead program is PIKTOR, an investigational multi-node inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway in development for endometrial and breast cancer. Sensei is also completing a Phase 1/2 trial of solnerstotug, its V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Sensei intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, Precision AQ

Stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt, Consort Partners

senseibio@consortpartners.com