Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 25, 2026

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE) today announced that, effective on February 19, 2026, Sensei’s Board of Directors granted 17 new employees, in the aggregate, options to purchase 2,319,893 shares of the Company’s common stock in connection with their employment, including a grant to Anand Parikh of an option to purchase 1,239,305 shares of the Company’s common stock in connection with his employment as Chief Operating Officer of the Company (collectively, the “Option Awards”). The Option Awards were granted as an inducement material to the individuals entering employment with Sensei in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Option Awards have an exercise price of $27.22, which is equal to the closing price of Sensei’s common stock on February 19, 2026, and will vest, with respect to 25% of the shares subject to each such award, on the first anniversary of the date of grant, with the remaining shares vesting in equal monthly installments over a three-year period, in each case subject to such employee's continued service with Sensei through each such vesting date.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Following the acquisition of Faeth Therapeutics, Sensei's lead program is PIKTOR, an investigational multi-node inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway in development for endometrial and breast cancer. Sensei is also completing a Phase 1/2 trial of solnerstotug, its V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Sensei intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

