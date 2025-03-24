Sense Neuro Diagnostics appoints Gary Kurdziel as Chief Executive Officer

CINCINNATI, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense Diagnostics, Inc. announced that its board of directors has appointed Gary Kurdziel as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025. Kurdziel, who most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Sense Neuro Diagnostics, brings extensive global leadership experience spanning more than three decades in the medical device industry. He succeeds Chief Executive Officer Geoff Klass, retiring after six years of dedicated service. Kurdziel will also join Sense Neuro Diagnostics’ board of directors.

Over two decades at Medtronic serving in Vice President roles across multiple Neuroscience businesses. Kurdziel led strategic initiatives in brain modulation, neurosurgery, spine, robotics, pain, interventional, and ENT, driving significant increases in market share for emerging therapies. Renowned for cultivating high-performing teams and championing clinical evidence, he also brings a dynamic vision and a proven track record in product innovation, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence. Poised to guide Sense Neuro Diagnostics into its next stage of growth, Kurdziel consistently demonstrates an ability to inspire teams, elevate new technologies, and deliver sustainable results.

“I am honored to lead Sense Neuro Diagnostics at this pivotal time, as we aim to transform the global standard of care for stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). By leveraging our innovative real-time detection and monitoring technologies, we can empower clinicians to take swift, lifesaving actions that improve patient outcomes and reshape neurological care worldwide. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Geoff and the Sense team have established, driving our mission to deliver life-changing solutions to patients in need.” Gary Kurdziel , CEO Sense Neuro Diagnostics.

“The board of directors is delighted to have Gary take over leadership of Sense Neuro Diagnostics as it enters critical phases of work with the FDA and the Department of Defense,” said Board Chairman Dan Geeding. “The board is also deeply appreciative of Geoff Klass for the steadfast dedication he has shown in guiding the company—through vital fundraising, product development, and clinical trials—to this groundbreaking moment of commercial readiness. We are grateful that Geoff will remain with Sense Neuro Diagnostics for a transitional period to ensure continuity for both employees and investors as the leadership handover is completed.”

Kurdziel holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management from Canisius University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University at Buffalo. He also founded NeuraVision Partners, providing executive-level strategic support to pre-revenue medical device companies as they develop clinical, reimbursement, and go-to-market strategies.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Gaitan, Chief Financial Officer

844-373-6730 / pgaitan@senseneuro.com

About Sense Neuro Diagnostics

Sense Neuro Diagnostics is committed to developing breakthrough technologies that enable continuous, real-time brain injury detection and monitoring. By harnessing proprietary noninvasive sensing and data capabilities, Sense Neuro Diagnostics aims to enhance outcomes for patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries, stroke, and other neurological conditions.

