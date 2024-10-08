SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Selonterra Awarded Second Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

October 8, 2024 | 
2 min read

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selonterra, Inc. (www.selonterra.com), a biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders announces a second grant award of US$2,500,000 from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF).

Selonterra focuses on neurodegenerative disorders with strong genetic links, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. We discovered shared common pathways in these disorders leading to cognitive dysfunction in patients. Rooted in these original discoveries, we developed small molecules with the potential to profoundly change Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease therapies.

This new research funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation enables Selonterra to strengthen the link of our novel targets to clinical dysfunctions in Parkinson’s disease and to progress our small molecules towards clinical candidates.

“We are very thankful for the continued grant support by The Michael J. Fox Foundation to build on our discoveries to make a meaningful impact on patients with Parkinson’s disease,” said Roman Urfer, PhD, Founder and CEO of Selonterra.

“Parkinson’s disease has a strong genetic component,” said Anne Urfer-Buchwalder, PhD, Founder and President of Selonterra. “The presence of shared dysfunctional pathways with other neurodegenerative disorders led us towards a basic common underlying mechanism operational in cognitive impairment. With this new funding we will develop our small molecules to address these challenges for the benefit of Parkinson’s disease patients”.

“MJFF’s funding of therapeutic development is a critical way we work to enable a diverse pipeline of treatments for people with Parkinson’s disease,” said Brian Fiske, PhD, Chief Scientist, MJFF. “We greatly value our partnership with drug makers to equip them with resources to develop transformative results.”

About Selonterra, Inc.

Selonterra, Inc. (www.selonterra.com) pursues transformative approaches to the development of therapies of neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. We harness human genetics, molecular pathway analysis and gene regulatory networks to identify proprietary disease-causing mechanisms and molecular targets, and exploit these to discover effective therapeutics. Selonterra’s founders and advisors are scientists and executives with decades of biotech and pharma experience complemented by a global network of collaborator companies.

Investor and Media Contact:

T: (+1) 650 206 7025

E: admin@selonterra.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selonterra-awarded-second-grant-from-the-michael-j-fox-foundation-for-parkinsons-research-302267928.html

SOURCE Selonterra, Inc.

Northern California Parkinson’s disease Funding
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Fashionable halftone collage. Concept of wealth, saving, saving and saving money. Money bag with dollar stacks and stacks of coins. Vector illustration of business and finance for web banner, social media banner, marketing material. Vector illustration
Weight loss
Kailera Launches With $400M to Advance China-Developed Obesity Assets
October 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Parkinson’s disease
AbbVie’s $8.7B Cerevel Buy Starts to Pay off With Phase III Parkinson’s Win
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human hand and ai Roboter hand symbolizing teamwork working on a pie chart. Arms point fingers hold pieces diagram chart. Earn money together with artificial intelligence.
Venture capital
ARCH Fuels Up With $3B to Support Next Class of AI Biotechs
September 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
VIP Event at the Bioprocessing Summing 2024
Business
The White House, Microsoft, SAS, Foley Hoag & Astellas Offer AI Guidance to Investors. Part Two: The Future
September 24, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis