Press Releases

Seismic Therapeutic to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Location: Boston, MA
Format: 1x1 meetings

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
Location: Miami Beach, FL
Format: 1x1 meetings

About Seismic Therapeutic
Seismic Therapeutic™ is a clinical-stage biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life science investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Investor Contact:
Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group LLC
seismictx@gilmartinir.com

Massachusetts Events
Seismic Therapeutic, Inc.
