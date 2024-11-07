SUBSCRIBE
Seismic Therapeutic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 7, 2024 | 
WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:


Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Location: Boston, MA
Format: Jo Viney, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO, will be a speaker at the panel presentation titled, “Immunology & Inflammation: Cutting-Edge Technologies Driving the Next Wave of Biotech Breakthroughs”

Stifel Healthcare Conference 2024
Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Format: Company presentation and 1x1 meetings

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 19 – Thursday, November 21, 2024
Location: London, England, UK
Format: 1x1 meetings

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Format: Company presentation and 1x1 meetings

Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium
Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
Location: Virtual
Format: 1x1 meetings

About Seismic Therapeutic

Seismic Therapeutic™ is a biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

Contacts

Media Contact
Kathryn Morris, The Yates Network
914-204-6412
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Investor Contact
Emiley Demick, Precision AQ
212-362-1200
emiley.demick@precisionaq.com

