Seer and Nanyang Technological University to Present Early Findings from Landmark PRECISE-SG100K Proteomics Study at HUPO 2026

John Chambers, PhD, and Nilanjana Sadhu, PhD, to share early insights from pioneering population-scale proteomic study of 10,000 participants in Singapore

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) today announced that researchers from Nanyang Technological University will present early findings from the PRECISE-SG100K study at the 2026 Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) World Congress, taking place September 27 to October 1 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Led by John Chambers, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of PRECISE and Lead PI of PRECISE-SG100K, the study represents an ambitious effort to bring deep molecular characterization to population health at unprecedented scale. By integrating proteomic data with genomic, clinical and phenotypic information from Singapore's multi-ethnic population, PRECISE-SG100K is creating a uniquely rich resource for understanding how biological and population-level differences contribute to health and disease.

As the PRECISE-SG100K program evolved, the investigators expanded its proteomic strategy to include deep, unbiased mass spectrometry-based profiling in 10,000 participants. This complementary arm of the study combines Seer's Proteograph® Product Suite with high-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), enabling researchers to interrogate the circulating proteome across a broad dynamic range and at peptide-level resolution. The approach provides an important discovery dimension to the study, allowing investigators to look beyond predefined protein targets and explore biological signals that may not have been anticipated at the outset.

In April 2026, Seer announced that the Proteograph Product Suite had been selected for this 10,000-participant component of PRECISE-SG100K. By enriching proteins across the enormous dynamic range of plasma before mass spectrometry analysis, Proteograph can increase the depth of protein coverage by approximately 7 to 10-fold compared with direct plasma analysis on leading mass spectrometry platforms. That additional depth brings into view lower-abundance proteins and potential biomarkers that can otherwise go undetected, while preserving the peptide-level information needed to investigate protein variants and other molecular differences.

For population-scale studies, depth alone is not enough. Biological signals must also be measured robustly and reproducibly across thousands of samples. The Proteograph workflow is designed to deliver consistent sample processing and high-quality proteomic data at scale, helping investigators distinguish meaningful biological variation from technical variability and increasing confidence in the signals identified across the cohort.

"As biology enters the AI era, the value of our models will ultimately depend on the richness and resolution of the biological data we can generate," said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Seer. "Proteins are the functional layer of biology, yet the plasma proteome spans an extraordinary dynamic range, and many potentially important disease signals are present at low abundance. Proteograph changes what mass spectrometry can see. John Chambers and the PRECISE-SG100K team have created a pioneering study that brings together population scale, diversity and deep, peptide-resolved proteomics in a way that can uncover biology that might otherwise remain hidden."

"The combination of Proteograph enrichment and high-performance mass spectrometry has allowed us to interrogate the circulating proteome with a level of depth, consistency and reproducibility, and to bring deep biological resolution to population-scale analysis," said John Chambers, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of PRECISE and Lead PI of the PRECISE-SG100K study. "The proteomic data generated using this technology are already revealing proteogenomic and epidemiological signals and show strong potential to accelerate biomarker discovery and broaden the reach of precision medicine."

Seer Breakfast Symposium

Mass Spectrometry-based Proteomics in Asian Cohort Studies: Opportunities and Challenges

Date: Monday, September 28, 2026 | Time: 7:45-8:45 a.m. SGT | Location: Room 330, Level 3

Speakers:

John Chambers, PhD, Professor, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Chief Scientific Officer of PRECISE and Lead PI of the PRECISE-SG100K study

Nilanjana Sadhu, PhD, Research Assistant Professor, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Proteomic Working Group Lead of the PRECISE-SG100K study

The PRECISE-SG100K study is a landmark effort in precision health, designed to capture genetic, molecular, clinical and phenotypic diversity across Singapore's multi-ethnic population. As part of its broader proteomic strategy, the study incorporated the Seer Proteograph workflow combined with Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral™ mass spectrometry to deeply characterize the circulating proteome of 10,000 individuals. Early proteogenomic and epidemiological findings will provide a first look at the additional biological insights enabled by deep, unbiased, mass spectrometry-based proteomics at population scale.

Seer Poster Presentation

From Peaks to Power: Context-Driven Determinants of Accuracy in Large-Scale Proteomics

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | Time: 1:15 p.m. SGT | Location: Exhibit Hall | Session: PS03.002

Presenter: Lee Cantrell, Bioinformatics Scientist III, Seer

Authors: Lee Cantrell, Seth Just, Serafim Batzoglou

Population-scale proteomics creates the opportunity to make statistically powered, in-depth biological observations across large cohorts. Realizing that opportunity requires more than depth alone: quantitative fidelity and reproducibility must be maintained as studies scale. This poster examines the acquisition context required to preserve biological signal across large numbers of samples and what those requirements mean for the design of large clinical and population studies.

Together, the presentations illustrate both the scientific ambition and the technical requirements of a new generation of population proteomics studies. PRECISE-SG100K demonstrates what becomes possible when deep, peptide-resolved mass spectrometry is incorporated into a richly characterized, multi-ethnic population cohort, while From Peaks to Power examines what is required to preserve quantitative fidelity as studies reach this scale. Together, they point toward proteomic datasets with the breadth, depth and reproducibility needed to support biomarker discovery, population health research and increasingly data-intensive approaches to biology.

For more information, please visit Booth #232 at the HUPO World Congress.

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with scale, speed, precision and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer's Proteograph® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables and advanced analytical software to overcome the limitations of traditional proteomic methods. Seer's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.

About PRECISE-SG100K Study

The PRECISE-SG100K study is a landmark, long-term research project that has completed recruitment of over 100,0001 participants from Singapore's diverse, multi-ethnic population. The study has collected extensive baseline health information and biological specimens and will continue to monitor long-term health outcomes and the environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors associated with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer. As one of the largest population health studies in Southeast Asia, PRECISE-SG100K is designed to advance precision medicine and improve health outcomes for diverse populations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.npm.sg.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer's expectations about the PRECISE-SG100K collaboration, population-scale proteomics studies, and the impact of Seer's products. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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1 NTD: Above we say 10,000 individuals. Confirm this 100,000 figure is distinct.