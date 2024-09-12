SEED Therapeutics Appoints Eisai Co., Ltd.’s Dr. Yoshiharu Mizui to Board of Directors

Dr. Mizui is Founder and President of Eisai Innovations, Inc. and Former Global Business Development and Strategy Head in Eisai’s Oncology Business Group

Brings Nearly 30 Years of Experience in Drug Discovery and Strategic Business Development

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Therapeutics Inc. (“SEED”), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering Molecular Glues for targeted protein degradation (TPD) of disease-causing proteins, has appointed Dr. Yoshiharu Mizui from Eisai Co., Ltd. (“Eisai”) to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Mizui is Founder and President of Eisai Innovation, Inc., the corporate venture capital arm of Eisai, specializing in investing in biotech startup companies. He also holds leadership roles in Eisai Research and Development as Head of Academic & Industry Alliance, and Head of Collaboration & Incubation. With nearly 30 years of experience in drug discovery, strategy, and business development across multiple therapeutic areas, Dr. Mizui brings a wealth of knowledge to SEED’s Board. Before founding Eisai Innovation, Inc. in 2019, Dr. Mizui was Global Head of Strategy and Business Development in Eisai’s Oncology Business Group and was previously Director of H3 Biomedicine, Inc., and Head of Lead Discovery Biology. He received his BS and PhD in Agricultural Chemistry from Kyushu University.

Dr. Mizui’s appointment follows Eisai’s entering into a Strategic Research Collaboration with SEED (with potential value of $1.5 billion) and leading the first $24 million close of SEED’s Series A Financing announced last month. (Click here for related press release.)

“Dr. Mizui brings invaluable drug discovery and development insights to the SEED Board and Management as we drive forward on our mission of leveraging SEED’s TPD technology and platform to enhance the quality of life for patients worldwide,” said Dr. Lan Huang, SEED’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “His joining at SEED comes at a pivotal time as we advance our high-profile programs into the clinic. Dr. Mizui’s research leadership in the oncology field, including with RBM39 degraders, will be instrumental as SEED advances its priority clinical programs in oncology, as well as in neurodegeneration.”

“SEED Therapeutics team has deep knowledge of ubiquitin proteasome system and molecular glue discovery technologies to discover and develop TPD drug candidates. I am pleased and honored to serve on the SEED Board of Directors and support them in their amazing journey to deliver impactful medicines to patients and their families,” said Dr. Mizui.

About SEED Therapeutics

SEED Therapeutics is an innovative biotech company focused on harnessing and engineering “Molecular Glues” and TPD to attack previously undruggable targets. Backed by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, SEED’s mission is to improve human health by developing novel protein degradation therapeutics to treat diseases that currently have limited treatment options. Through active collaborations with SEED Co-Founders, who are pioneers and thought leaders in the TPD field, SEED has developed a growing pipeline of novel drug candidates in neurodegeneration and oncology now approaching clinical development. SEED has both a research collaboration and investment from Eli Lilly and Company, and Eisai. Learn more by visiting https://seedtherapeutics.com/.

