SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Secura Bio to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secura Bio, Inc. (www.securabio.com), an integrated pharmaceutical company maximizing commercial outcomes for oncology medicines, today announced that Chip Romp, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Brown, Chief Financial Officer will participate in upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place from November 17 to 20, 2025 in London, UK.

If you would like to request a meeting with company management, please contact ir@securabio.com.

About Secura Bio, Inc.
Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit https://www.securabio.com/.

Investor Contact
Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 619-986-1364
ir@securabio.com

Media Contact
Kit Rodophele
Ten Bridge Communications
Phone: 617-999-9620
krodophele@tenbridgecommunications.com


New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work Spotlights Most Desirable Workplaces
November 4, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel