Secura Bio Appoints Dr. Patrick Vink as Chairman of the Board of Directors

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secura Bio, Inc. (www.securabio.com), an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Patrick Vink, a global biopharmaceutical executive experienced in development, marketing, and commercialization, as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Vink brings over 35 years of industry experience and currently serves as Chairman and Board member of several public and private biopharma companies, both in the U.S. and in Europe, including F2G Ltd and Essential Pharma. Throughout his Board tenures, he has played an active role in initial public offerings, achieving meaningful development, regulatory and commercial milestones, and facilitating geographic expansions. As a Board member of Amryt Pharma, he was involved in the recent sale to Chiesi Farmaceutici for over $1.4 billion, and as Chair of the Board of Biognosys, he guided their transaction with Bruker in 2023.

“I am honored to be appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Secura Bio, where I expect to leverage my experience in building global biopharmaceutical companies to help the Company continue to deliver on its commitment of providing patients access to innovative therapies,” said Dr. Patrick Vink. “Secura Bio is poised for significant growth and very well positioned to make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives. I am excited to work closely with Chip, the executive team, and the Board to help the Company achieve its strategic vision.”

Mr. Chip Romp, who was recently appointed CEO of Secura Bio, added, “We are thrilled to have Patrick join as Chairman and welcome his guidance as he leads our outstanding Board. His depth of experience in leading companies through commercial expansion will be invaluable as we continue on our exciting path of acquiring products and expanding our portfolio. I look forward to working with Patrick as we deliver on our potential as a global organization.”

Dr. Vink previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cubist, Inc., a leader in the acute care hospital market. In this role, Dr. Vink oversaw all worldwide commercial and technical operations until the successful acquisition of Cubist by Merck for $9.5 billion in 2015. Prior to Cubist, Dr. Vink held several key leadership roles across the biopharmaceutical industry, including head of the Global Hospital Business at Mylan Inc., the Global Hospital Business at Sandoz (a division of Novartis) and the head of the International Business at Biogen. Dr. Vink holds an M.D. from the University of Leiden and an MBA from the University of Rochester.

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide commercialization of significant oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. Its product, COPIKTRA, is currently approved for the treatment of multiple B-cell malignancies and is also being investigated for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), for which it has received Fast Track status in the United States and is being investigated in combination with other agents through investigator-sponsored studies.

