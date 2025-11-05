Seaport Therapeutics to Present at Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Therapeutics (“Seaport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is advancing novel neuropsychiatric medicines with a proven strategy and team, today announced that it will participate in the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference being held on November 11-13, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

Members of the Seaport management team will present on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available under the Events section of the Seaport website at https://seaporttx.com/news-papers/.

About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the development of novel neuropsychiatric medicines in areas of high unmet patient needs. The Company has a proven strategy of advancing clinically validated mechanisms previously held back by limitations that are overcome with its proprietary Glyph technology platform. All the therapeutic candidates in its pipeline of first and best-in-class medicines are based on the Glyph platform, which is uniquely designed to enable oral bioavailability, bypass first-pass metabolism and reduce liver enzyme elevations or hepatotoxicity and other side effects. Seaport is led by an experienced team that invented and advanced important neuropsychiatric medicines and is guided by an extensive network of renowned scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.

