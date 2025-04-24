Scribe Therapeutics to Unveil Latest Preclinical Data on Proprietary CRISPR Epigenetic Silencing Technology for LDL-C Lowering at the 2025 EAS Congress

Late-breaking presentation will report on Scribe’s advances developing a novel CRISPR-based epigenetic silencer to potently, durably, and safely reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in non-human primates at therapeutically relevant doses

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (Scribe), a genetic medicines company unlocking the potential of CRISPR to transform human health, today announced a late-breaking oral presentation at the 93rd European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress taking place between May 4-7, 2025, at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Aarif Khakoo, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development at Scribe, will present the company’s latest data on the application of its cutting-edge CRISPR-based epigenetic silencer at therapeutically relevant doses for the potent, durable, and safe reduction of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in non-human primates.

Scribe’s iterative engineering and improvement of its epigenetic silencing technology, called the Epigenetic Long-Term X-Repressor (ELXR), is guided by its CRISPR by Design™ approach to create best-in-class in vivo genetic medicines that can transform the standard of care for broad patient populations, starting with cardiometabolic disease.

The presentation details are listed below and in the EAS Congress program.

Title: Potent, Durable, and Safe LDLc Reduction in Non-Human Primates with a Novel CRISPR-based Epigenetic Silencer at Therapeutically Relevant Doses

Session title: Late Breaker Session: Basic Science

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 4:00 - 4:15 p.m. BST

Location: William Harvey Hall

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is revolutionizing medicine by developing optimized in vivo CRISPR-based genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. The company is on a mission to build the first CRISPR-based therapeutics that are effective and safe enough to transform everyone’s lifetime risk for disease. Scribe’s CRISPR by Design™ approach engineers bacterial immune systems into a premier suite of genome and epigenome editing tools built for unique molecular advantages in activity, specificity, and deliverability, enabling the creation of therapies with a broader therapeutic window and safe for use as a preventative treatment. The company’s lead candidate, STX-1150, is a novel liver-targeted therapy designed to epigenetically silence the PCSK9 gene, resulting in significant and durable reduction of LDL-C levels. To broaden and accelerate the impact of its engineered CRISPR technologies for patients, Scribe has formed strategic collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is engineering the future of genetic medicine. To learn more, visit www.scribetx.com.

