Press Releases

Scribe Therapeutics to Demonstrate Scientific and Corporate Leadership at Upcoming Conferences

August 26, 2025 | 
2 min read

Presentations highlighting CRISPR genetic and epigenetic editing therapies, machine learning, and corporate updates at multiple industry-leading events in Fall 2025

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (Scribe), a genetic medicines company unlocking the potential of CRISPR to transform human health, today announced its participation in a series of leading medical, scientific, and investor conferences during September and October 2025, highlighting the company’s latest platform and pipeline progress:



European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress
Madrid, Spain
September 1, 2025, between 11:15 AM and 12:00 PM CEST
Aarif Khakoo, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development, will present “Preclinical proof of concept for STX-1200: potent LPA editing and Apo(a) knockdown via CasX-based gene editing” during a session titled “Molecular networks and emerging therapeutics in cardiac pathophysiology.”

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
New York, NY
September 3-5, 2025
Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO, and David Parrot, M.B.A., CFO, will participate and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference
Boston, MA
September 17, 2025
CFO David Parrot will participate and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

Genome Editing Therapeutics Summit (formerly known as CRISPR 2.0)
Boston, MA
September 30, 2025, 8:30 AM ET
Kai-Yuan Chen, Ph.D., Director of Data Science and Tech Platform at Scribe, will open the conference with a presentation titled “DeepXE: A Deep Learning Approach to Modeling & Designing Efficient CRISPR-CasX Guide RNAs for Therapeutics.” The talk will showcase DeepXE, the first predictive model approach for Scribe’s CasX-based genome editing platform.

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Phoenix, AZ
October 6, 2025, 1:45 PM MST
CEO Benjamin Oakes will deliver a corporate presentation at the premier conference for cell and gene therapy innovation.

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is revolutionizing medicine by developing optimized in vivo CRISPR-based genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. The company is on a mission to build the first CRISPR-based therapeutics that are effective and safe enough to transform everyone’s lifetime risk for disease. Scribe’s CRISPR by Design™ approach engineers bacterial immune systems into a premier suite of genome and epigenome editing tools built for unique molecular advantages in activity, specificity, and deliverability, enabling the creation of therapies with a broader therapeutic window and safe for use as a preventative treatment. The company’s lead candidate, STX-1150, is a novel liver-targeted therapy designed to epigenetically silence the PCSK9 gene, resulting in significant and durable reduction of LDL-C levels. To broaden and accelerate the impact of its engineered CRISPR technologies for patients, Scribe has formed strategic collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is engineering the future of genetic medicine. To learn more, visit www.scribetx.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Thermal for Scribe Therapeutics
media@scribetx.com

