scPharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing cardiorenal healthcare through patient-centric innovations, today announced that John Tucker, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 12 at 2:40PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed here or under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals

At scPharmaceuticals, we are powered by passion, driven by patient care. Our Mission is focused on advancing cardiorenal care through innovative, integrated treatments that address unmet patient needs.

Our goal is to become the foremost advocate for patient-centric cardiorenal care, driving global health improvements through specialized, multidisciplinary approaches. scPharmaceuticals is expanding its reach, offering integrated therapies and products that address diverse healthcare needs and potentially improve the lives of our patients. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

