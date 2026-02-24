Sciwind Biosciences Partners with Pfizer China to Commercialize its Biased GLP-1 in China

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd. ("Sciwind Biosciences") today announced a strategic commercialization collaboration with Pfizer China for Ecnoglutide injection (Ecnoglutide), a new–generation cAMP–biased GLP–1 receptor agonist. Under the agreement, Pfizer will obtain exclusive commercialization rights for the product in Mainland China, marking an important first step to advance Pfizer's global strategy in the metabolic field in China. Sciwind Biosciences will remain the Marketing Authorization Holder and will be responsible for research and development, registration, manufacturing, and supply of the product. Under the terms of the agreement, Sciwind Biosciences is eligible to receive up to $495M in upfront, regulatory and sales milestone payments.

Ecnoglutide was independently developed by Sciwind Biosciences and is a new–generation cAMP–biased GLP–1 receptor agonist. It is designed to provide more precise treatment options for patients with type 2 diabetes and long–term weight management needs. With its unique biased signaling mechanism, Ecnoglutide injection has demonstrated a strong efficacy and safety profile across multiple clinical studies, achieving in Chinese patients 15.1% placebo-adjusted weight loss, 92.8% of patients attaining clinically meaningful weight loss, and over 80% of patients achieving HbA 1c levels below 7.0%. Ecnoglutide injection was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in January 2026 for the treatment of adult type 2 diabetes, and its marketing authorization application for adult chronic weight management has been accepted by China's NMPA.

Dr. Pan Hai, Founder and CEO of Sciwind Bioscience, stated: "Driven by our mission of reshaping life with science, Sciwind Biosciences is dedicated to addressing urgent health needs in the field of weight management. We firmly believe that Pfizer, as a leading global pharmaceutical company, possesses deep insights into and strong execution capabilities in the Chinese market. Through this strategic collaboration with Pfizer China, we look forward to fully integrating Sciwind Biosciences' innovative scientific achievements with Pfizer China's best-in-class commercialization capabilities to accelerate the commercialization of Ecnoglutide. Taking the 'Year of Weight Management' as an important opportunity, we aim to work together to provide more diverse and higher quality treatment options for patients with obesity and metabolic diseases in China."

Alexandre de Germay, Chief International Commercial Officer, Executive Vice President of Pfizer, stated: "This collaboration represents another solid step to advance Pfizer's global strategy in the metabolic field and reflects our ambition to become a leader in the next generation of chronic weight management therapies. Following the recent completion of the Metsera acquisition and our new global exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement with YaoPharma, we are pleased to partner with dynamic local innovators such as Sciwind Biosciences. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in this high-impact, high-growth therapeutic area, with the goal of leading the delivery of these important innovations to patients worldwide and addressing unmet patient needs."

Jean-Christophe Pointeau, Pfizer Global Senior Vice President and President of Pfizer China, stated: "This collaboration with Sciwind Biosciences represents an important milestone in accelerating Pfizer's long-term strategic expansion in the metabolic field to support the growing needs of Chinese patients. Currently, the prevalence of obesity among Chinese adults is 14.1% and is closely associated with metabolic diseases. 'Healthy weight management' has been officially incorporated into the Healthy China Initiative, and this collaboration is a concrete example of Pfizer's proactive response to this strategy. We deeply understand the importance of metabolic health to national well-being. We look forward to working with the outstanding team at Sciwind Biosciences to bring their weight management therapeutic to patients in need in China."

