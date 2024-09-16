Science 37 Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Decentralized Clinical Trials

Top Honor Recognizes Science 37’s Visionary Innovation, Market-Leading Performance, and Unmatched Customer Care in the Decentralized Clinical Trials Industry

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Science 37 , a leader in enhancing patient access to clinical trials, announced that it has received Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. Recognizing the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care, the award solidifies Science 37’s growing influence in the clinical trial industry as it increasingly turns to decentralization to help overcome recruitment, enrollment, and retention challenges.



The internationally respected business consulting firm selected Science 37 after applying a rigorous analytical process that considered multiple nominees. A detailed evaluation of Best Practices criteria across two dimensions resulted in Science 37 earning the consultancy’s top honor in the decentralized clinical trials space. “Frost & Sullivan applauds Science 37 for its exemplary implementation of best practices driven by an excellent development strategy,” commented Valentina Barcia, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Award,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer at Science 37. “This recognition as the leader in decentralized clinical trials underscores the vision, dedication, and hard work of our entire team. We remain committed to transforming the clinical trial process to better serve patients and sponsors alike.”

