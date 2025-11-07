SUBSCRIBE
Schrödinger to Present at Jefferies 2025 London Healthcare Conference

November 7, 2025 | 
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The live presentation will take place on Wednesday, November 19, at 4:00 p.m. GMT (11:00 a.m. ET).



The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and internal programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


Contacts

Matthew Luchini (Investors)
Schrödinger, Inc.
matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com
917-719-0636

Allie Nicodemo (Media)
Schrödinger, Inc.
allie.nicodemo@schrodinger.com
617-356-2325

New York Events
Schrödinger
