Press Releases

Schrödinger to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 24, 2026 | 
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in March:



  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. E.T.
  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2026: Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 1:40 p.m. E.T.
  • KBCM Healthcare Forum: Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

The live discussions can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and internal programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


Contacts

Matthew Luchini (Investors)
Schrödinger, Inc.
matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com
917-719-0636

