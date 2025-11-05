Scholar Rock to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to dramatically improving the lives of children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and additional rare, severe, and debilitating neuromuscular diseases by applying its leading platform in myostatin biology to advance musculoskeletal health, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18 at 3:30 p.m. GMT in London, UK.

A live webcast of the event will be available under the “Events and Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Scholar Rock website at http://investors.scholarrock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing apitegromab for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other rare, severe, and debilitating neuromuscular diseases. As a global leader in myostatin biology, a field focused on proteins that regulate muscle mass, the biopharmaceutical company is named for the visual resemblance of a scholar rock to protein structures. Our commitment to unlock fundamentally different treatment approaches is powered by broad application of a proprietary platform, which has developed novel monoclonal antibodies to modulate protein growth factors with extraordinary selectivity. Scholar Rock works every day to create new possibilities for patients through its highly innovative anti-myostatin program, including opportunities in additional rare neuromuscular diseases. Learn more at ScholarRock.com and follow @ScholarRock on X and on LinkedIn.

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

Availability of Other Information About Scholar Rock

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website www.scholarrock.com, including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Scholar Rock Contacts



Investors

Laura Ekas, Ph.D.

ir@scholarrock.com

917-439-0374



Media

Molly MacLeod

media@scholarrock.com

802-579-5995