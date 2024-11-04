SUBSCRIBE
Savara to Present at the Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Conference on November 12, 2024 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET. A live webcast and subsequent replay of the fireside chat will be available on Savara’s website at https://savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and will be archived for 90 days.


About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim), is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (X, formerly known as Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

