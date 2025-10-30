Savara Announces Proposed Public Offering

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering. Savara intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which include the funding of clinical development of and pursuing regulatory approval for MOLBREEVI*, investing in commercialization infrastructure and supply, commercial launch preparation activities in the United States and European Union, and general and administrative expenses. In addition, Savara intends to grant the underwriters of the proposed offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants offered.

Jefferies, Piper Sandler, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as the lead manager, and Citizens Capital Markets and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Savara pursuant to an existing shelf registration statement (File No. 333-279274) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 9, 2024 and declared effective on May 21, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com. An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Savara’s lead program, MOLBREEVI*, is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (autoimmune PAP). MOLBREEVI is delivered via a proprietary investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of MOLBREEVI. Savara’s management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization.

*MOLBREEVI is the FDA and EMA conditionally accepted trade name for molgramostim inhalation solution. It is not approved in any indication. MOLBREEVI is a trademark of Savara Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Savara cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the offering, including the timing and size of the proposed offering, the grant to the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares, uncertainties related to completion of the proposed offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, market conditions and the expected use of proceeds for the proposed offering. Savara may not actually achieve any of the matters referred to in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Savara’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, stock market conditions, our ability to satisfy the conditions to closing in the underwriting agreement, our ability to complete the offering and our actual use of the offering proceeds. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of our risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the official corporate documents filed with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Savara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Savara Inc.

Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

ir@savarapharma.com