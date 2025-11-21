SUBSCRIBE
Savara Announces Participation in Upcoming December 2025 Investor Healthcare Conferences

November 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced members of the management team will host one on one meetings and participate in fireside chats at two upcoming healthcare conferences.



Fireside Chats:
Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
December 2, 2025, 2:30pm ET

Evercore ISI 8th Annual Healthcare Conference
December 4, 2025, 10:00am ET

The live webcasts and subsequent replays will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s corporate website and will be archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, MOLBREEVI*, is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (autoimmune PAP). MOLBREEVI is delivered via a proprietary investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of MOLBREEVI. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

*MOLBREEVI is the FDA and EMA conditionally accepted trade name for molgramostim inhalation solution. It is not approved in any indication. MOLBREEVI is a trademark of Savara Inc.


Contacts

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Savara Inc.
Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
ir@savarapharma.com

