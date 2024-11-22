Savara Announces Encore Presentation of Results from the Phase 3 IMPALA-2 Trial of Molgramostim Inhalation Solution (Molgramostim) in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP) at the British Thoracic Society Winter Meeting 2024

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that an encore presentation of results from the pivotal, Phase 3 IMPALA-2 trial will be presented at the British Thoracic Society (BTS) Winter Meeting, taking place November 27-29, 2024, in London, England.





BTS Platform Presentation Details

Title: “Inhaled Molgramostim Improves Pulmonary Gas Exchange and Respiratory Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP): Results from IMPALA-2”

Platform Presentation Spoken Session: S107-S111 “The Famous Five” — Emerging clinical trial data

Date and Time: November 29, 2024, 8:30am – 9:50am GMT

Location: QEII Centre, London, St. James Room, 4th Floor

Speaker: Cormac McCarthy, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPI, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University College Dublin (UCD) and Consultant Respiratory Physician at St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, Ireland

Following the session, the presentation slides will be available on the Articles & Publications page of the Company’s corporate website.

About aPAP

Autoimmune PAP (aPAP) is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli (or air sacs) of the lungs. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the alveoli to prevent them from collapsing. In a healthy lung, excess surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in aPAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. As a result, an excess of surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, causing impaired gas exchange, resulting in clinical symptoms of shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary lung infection develops. In the long-term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim), is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of a large molecule. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com, X:@SavaraPharma and LinkedIn.

