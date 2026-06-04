Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Two Clinical Program Abstracts at the American Headache Society’s 68th Annual Scientific Meeting

DURHAM, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative treatments for people living with migraine, today announced that two abstracts highlighting findings from its clinical development program have been selected for presentation at the American Headache Society's (AHS) 68th Annual Scientific Meeting. The meeting will take place June 4 - 7, 2026, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida, with both in-person and virtual attendance options available. The abstracts are now accessible on the AHS website and will also be published in Headache, the official journal of The American Headache Society.

Poster Presentations Details:

Title: Pharmacokinetic comparison of STS101 (DHE nasal powder) with liquid nasal



spray, and injectable DHE formulations Presenter: Jihan Grant, MD Poster: T-35 Date/Time: Thursday, June 4, 2026 / 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM ET

Title: Comparison of FDA approved intranasal acute migraine treatment adverse event



profiles Presenter: Amaal Starling, MD Poster: T-39 Date/Time: Thursday, June 4, 2026 / 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM ET

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for people living with migraine. The company has one FDA-approved product for the acute treatment of migraine, which is not yet commercially available in the United States. Satsuma's products leverage its proprietary SMART technology platform, designed to address the limitations of existing delivery methods and expand treatment options for patients. For more information, visit www.satsumarx.com .

Satsuma is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About SNBL

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. ("SNBL") (TSE:2395) is a listed nonclinical contract research organization (CRO) that was founded in Kagoshima, Japan, in 1957. Based on its corporate philosophy of "Committed to the environment, life, and people", and with a proven track record of accomplishment as the oldest and most established Japanese nonclinical CRO, SNBL is proud to offer a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions for drug discovery and development for pharmaceutical companies, biotech ventures, universities, and research institutions both in Japan and overseas. The SNBL's Translational Research business engages in drug discovery, with the focus on business development and out-licensing of its proprietary intranasal drug delivery technologies and intranasal devices. For further information, please visit https://en.snbl.com/.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding SNBL's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for SNBL. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding SNBL's business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of product candidates; the impact of health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic on SNBL and its clients and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which SNBL operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to SNBL's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in SNBL's most recent securities report ("YukaShoken Houkokusho") and SNBL's other reports filed with the Financial Services Agency, available on SNBL's website at: https://www.snbl.co.jp/ir/library/ or at https://disclosure.edinet-fsa.go.jp/. SNBL does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or related stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of SNBL in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of SNBL's future results.

Medical Information

This press release contains information about product candidates that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

Inquiries:



Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



E-mail: info@satsumarx.com



Website: www.satsumarx.com

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SOURCE Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.