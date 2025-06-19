Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and SNBL Announce Four Abstracts to be Presented at the American Headache Society’s 67th Annual Scientific Meeting

DURHAM, N.C., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing novel treatments to people who suffer from migraine and other debilitating conditions, and its corporate parent, Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (TSE:2395), today announced that four abstracts describing efficacy and safety results from Satsuma's Phase 3 clinical study program were selected for presentation at the American Headache Society's (AHS) 67th Annual Scientific Meeting. The 2025 meeting will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center Minneapolis, MN, from Thursday, June 19 to Sunday, June 22, 2025, including the option of participants attending virtually. Full abstracts are now available on the AHS website and will be published in the journal Headache®.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: DHE Plasma Concentration and Clinical Response Relationship – An In-Office PK-PD Study



Presenter: Detlef Albrecht, MD Poster: P-305 Date: Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM – 6:15 PM CT (6:00 PM – 7:15 PM ET)

Title: Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitor Itraconazole Does Not Cause Clinically Relevant Interactions with STS101 (Nasal Dihydroergotamine Powder)



Presenter: Detlef Albrecht, MD Poster: P-307 Date: Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM – 6:15 PM CT (6:00 PM – 7:15 PM ET)

Title: STS101 Use Reduces Migraine Frequency Over Time



Presenter: Stewart Tepper, MD Poster: P-309 Date: Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM – 6:15 PM CT (6:00 PM – 7:15 PM ET)

Title: STS101 (Dihydroergotamine Nasal Powder) Shows Benefit on the Resolution of Cardinal Migraine Symptoms Photophobia, Phonophobia, and Nausea: Results from the Long-Term Phase 3 Open-Label ASCEND Study



Presenter: Amaal J. Starling, MD Poster: P-310 Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM CT (7:00 PM – 8:30 PM ET)

About Satsuma and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (SNBL), is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that recently received regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for STS101, with the approved name Atzumi™ (Dihydroergotamine) nasal powder. For more information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

Satsuma is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About SNBL





Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. ("SNBL") (TSE:2395) is a listed nonclinical contract research organization (CRO) that was founded in Kagoshima, Japan, in 1957. Based on its corporate philosophy of "Committed to the environment, life, and people", and with a proven track record of accomplishment as the oldest and most established Japanese nonclinical CRO, SNBL is proud to offer a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions for drug discovery and development for pharmaceutical companies, biotech ventures, universities, and research institutions both in Japan and overseas. The SNBL's Translational Research business engages in drug discovery, with the focus on business development and out-licensing of its proprietary intranasal drug delivery technologies and intranasal devices. For further information, please visit https://en.snbl.com/.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements





Forward-Looking Statements This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding SNBL's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for SNBL. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding SNBL's business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of product candidates; the impact of health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic on SNBL and its clients and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which SNBL operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to SNBL's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in SNBL's most recent securities report ("YukaShoken Houkokusho") and SNBL's other reports filed with the Financial Services Agency, available on SNBL's website at: https://www.snbl.co.jp/ir/library/ or at https://disclosure.edinet-fsa.go.jp/. SNBL does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or related stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of SNBL in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of SNBL's future results.

Medical information





This press release contains information about product candidates that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

Inquiries:



Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



E-mail: info@satsumarx.com



Website: www.satsumarx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satsuma-pharmaceuticals-and-snbl-announce-four-abstracts-to-be-presented-at-the-american-headache-societys-67th-annual-scientific-meeting-302485616.html

SOURCE Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.