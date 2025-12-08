Saskatchewan Adds CAPVAXIVE® to Publicly Funded Adult Immunization Program

KIRKLAND, QC, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that the province of Saskatchewan has added CAPVAXIVE®, a 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, to its publicly funded adult immunization program. This addition supports increased access to pneumococcal immunization for eligible adults in accordance with the provincial eligibility criteria.

CAPVAXIVE® is approved by Health Canada for adults 18+ to help prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD)--including serious infections like sepsis, meningitis, and bacteremic pneumonia--caused by 21 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes. Surveillance data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (2019–2023) showed that these serotypes accounted for approximately:

65% of IPD cases in adults aged 18–49

74% of IPD cases in adults aged 50–64

80% of IPD cases in adults aged 65+

These figures were based on surveillance data and do not reflect the efficacy of CAPVAXIVE®.

Saskatchewan's decision is informed by the recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which supports CAPVAXIVE® as an option for adults 65+ and those under 65 at increased risk of invasive pneumococcal disease.

Residents are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider or local public health office to determine eligibility and access options.

About pneumococcal disease



Pneumococcal disease is caused by a type of bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae, which can lead to a range of illnesses--from mild infections that affect the ears, sinuses and lungs, to more serious conditions called invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). IPD occurs when bacteria enter the bloodstream (bacteremia), or enter the central nervous system, causing meningitis. In Canada, approximately 3,000 cases of IPD are reported each year. While anyone can be affected by IPD, it is most common in children under age 5, in adults over age 65, and in people living with certain medical conditions or other risk factors.

About CAPVAXIVE®



CAPVAXIVE®, a Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine, is indicated for active immunization for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease, (including sepsis, meningitis, bacteremic pneumonia, pleural empyema and bacteremia), caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes (3, 6A, 6C, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15B, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F, and 35B) in adults 18 years of age and older.

About Merck



At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable, and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information about our operations in Canada, visit www.merck.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn @MerckCanada.

