SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

February 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. E.T., the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.



The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and following the event a replay will be archived there for one year. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Ryan Wong
617-800-4112
rwong@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Massachusetts Earnings
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead To Stay ‘Proactive And Disciplined’ With Deals But M&A Not Urgent Priority
February 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Weight Loss Drama Compounds on Heels of Novo, Lilly Earnings, Plus Gene Therapy News
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Boston, Massachusetts, USA city skyline on the river
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Boston
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Focus on the path, Businessman running on his own track
Earnings
AstraZeneca Teases ‘Very Competitive’ Weight-Loss Pill—But Stays Mum on Details
February 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac