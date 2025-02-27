Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments

– Net product revenues for the fourth quarter 2024 totaled $638.2 million, a 75% increase over the same quarter of the prior year





– ELEVIDYS net product revenue for the quarter totaled $384.2 million; Royalty revenue from the sales of ELEVIDYS by Roche for the quarter totaled $4.9 million

– Achieved GAAP and non-GAAP net income of $159.0 million and $206.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.

“2024 performance represented the fruition of our multi-year strategy to become a self-sustaining profitable biotech dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare genetic disease. After obtaining a broad label for our gene therapy ELEVIDYS covering the vast majority of Duchenne patients, we had the most successful gene therapy launch in history, even as we continued to serve the community with our PMOs, EXONDYS 51, VYONDYS 53 and AMONDYS 45. And as we advanced our internal gene therapy pipeline, we also continued our diversification and secured our future by in-licensing a broad platform of siRNA programs, with potential blockbuster opportunities that could reach the market in 2028 and 2029,” said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta Therapeutics. “In 2025, we intend to capitalize on our 2024 achievements. In addition to 2025 net product revenue guidance of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion, representing 70% year-over-year growth and 162% yearly growth for ELEVIDYS, we expect to reach multiple important milestones this year, including the proof of biology readouts in our myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy type 1 (FSHD) programs and the Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for SRP-9003 which, if successful, would lead to our first approval in our LGMD pipeline.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Recent Developments:

Established inaugural $600 million senior secured revolving credit facility: This instrument, available to Sarepta because of the Company’s financial strength and positive business outlook, provides flexibility to use non-dilutive financing to supplement a strong balance sheet and offer contingent liquidity in execution of the Company’s strategic plan.

Announced positive results from Part 2 of the EMBARK study: In February, Sarepta reported topline results from Part 2 of EMBARK (Study SRP-9001-301), a Phase 3 clinical study of ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), the only approved gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The study showed that crossover-treated patients, who received ELEVIDYS after initially receiving a placebo, improved 2.34 points from baseline compared to matched external controls on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) 52 weeks after treatment (P<0.0001), during which time the study remained blinded. Despite being one year older (average age 7.18 years) than those treated in Part 1 (average age 5.98 years), crossover-treated patients showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant functional benefit for NSAA, Time to Rise (TTR), and 10-meter walk/run (10MWR) function tests compared with a pre-specified, propensity-weighted external control group (EC). At two years the Part 1 patients showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant functional benefit in NSAA, TTR and 10MWR compared with EC. Patients treated in Part 1 of the study had biopsies taken at 64 weeks after dosing and showed consistent and sustained expression of ELEVIDYS micro-dystrophin compared to week 12 biopsies, as measured by western blot, and provide biological support for observed functional outcomes. Additionally, skeletal MRI conducted on Part 1 patients indicated minimal muscle pathology progression, aligning with observed functional benefits. These results contribute to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting both the durability of ELEVIDYS treatment and the importance of intervening early to preserve muscle. The safety profile of ELEVIDYS remained consistent with previous findings.

Closed global licensing and collaboration agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Sarepta has obtained exclusive global rights to four clinical-stage and three preclinical-stage programs in muscle, central nervous system, and rare pulmonary disorders, including potential best-in-class siRNA-based treatments for DM1 and FSHD. The agreement also encompasses a discovery collaboration for up to six additional muscle, cardiac and or CNS targets, using Arrowhead’s novel delivery technologies. The agreement adds meaningfully to Sarepta’s mid- and early-stage pipeline, complementing the Company’s existing leadership in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies and gene therapy, while adding new indications and expanding into adjacent therapeutic areas. In addition, Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta, has been appointed to Arrowhead’s Board of Directors. The clinical-stage programs covered under the agreement are: SRP-1001 (formerly ARO-DUX4): designed to reduce the production of human double homeobox 4 (DUX4) protein in skeletal muscle; currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) SRP-1003 (formerly ARO-DM1): designed to target and suppress myotonic dystrophy protein kinase (DMPK) in skeletal muscle; Phase 1/2 clinical study for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) SRP-1002 (formerly ARO-MMP7): designed to reduce expression of matrix metalloproteinase 7 (MMP7) in pulmonary epithelial cells; Phase 1/2 clinical study for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) SRP-1004 (formerly ARO-ATXN2): designed to target the ataxin-2 protein (ATXN2) in the CNS; Phase 1/2 clinical study for spinocerebellar ataxia 2 (SCA2) commenced at the end of 2024

Enrollment and dosing completed in EMERGENE (Study SRP-9003-301) for LGMD2E/R4: EMERGENE is a Phase 3 clinical trial of SRP-9003 (bidridistrogene xeboparvovec), an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E/R4 (LGMD2E/R4), or beta-sarcoglycanopathy. EMERGENE is a global study, and the primary endpoint is the biomarker expression of beta-sarcoglycan protein, the absence of which is the sole cause of LGMD2E/R4. The design of the trial is notable as it sets an important precedent informing development plans for Sarepta’s other LGMD pipeline programs, including LGMD2D and LGMD2C for which clinical trials are underway. Data from EMERGENE are expected in the first half of 2025. Following a positive pre-BLA meeting with FDA, the Company remains on track to submit a BLA filing later this year seeking accelerated approval for SRP-9003.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights1

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 QTD Change (in millions, except for per share amounts) $ % Total Revenues $ 658.4 $ 396.8 261.6 66 % Operating income: GAAP $ 161.7 $ 24.6 137.1 NM* Non-GAAP $ 221.2 $ 81.1 140.1 173 % Net income: GAAP $ 159.0 $ 45.7 113.3 NM* Non-GAAP $ 206.0 $ 86.6 119.4 138 % Diluted earnings per share: GAAP $ 1.50 $ 0.47 1.03 NM* Non-GAAP $ 1.90 $ 0.82 1.08 132 % For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 YTD Change (in millions, except for per share amounts) $ % Total Revenues $ 1,902.0 $ 1,243.3 658.7 53 % Operating income (loss): GAAP $ 218.1 $ (267.8 ) 485.9 NM* Non-GAAP $ 437.7 $ (42.5 ) 480.2 NM* Net income (loss): GAAP $ 235.2 $ (536.0 ) 771.2 NM* Non-GAAP $ 397.9 $ (59.5 ) 457.4 NM* Diluted earnings (loss) per share: GAAP $ 2.34 $ (5.80 ) 8.14 NM* Non-GAAP $ 3.69 $ (0.64 ) 4.33 NM* *NM: not meaningful [1] For an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release, and for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the tables at the end of this press release.

As of

December 31, 2024 As of

December 31, 2023 (in millions) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments $ 1,503.5 $ 1,691.8

Revenues

Total revenues increased by $261.6 million and $658.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2023. The increases primarily reflect the initial product launch of ELEVIDYS in June 2023 and subsequent expanded label approval in June 2024.

Additionally, included in total revenues for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, is $20.3 million and $66.0 million, respectively, of contract manufacturing and other revenues associated with commercial ELEVIDYS supply delivered to Roche and royalty revenue received from Roche, as compared to $9.2 million of contract manufacturing and other revenues for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Cost of sales (excluding amortization of in-licensed rights)

Cost of sales (excluding amortization of in-license rights) increased by $88.1 million and $168.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared with the same periods of 2023. The increases in both periods primarily reflect the initial product launch of ELEVIDYS in June 2023 and subsequent expanded label approval in June 2024, as well as cost of sales related to products sold to Roche under our collaboration agreement increasing by $5.1 million and $20.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared with the same periods of 2023.

Operating expenses and others

Research and development expenses increased by $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the same period of 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in manufacturing expense related to a ramp up of batches produced for our Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (“LGMD”) programs, partially offset by a decrease in clinical trial expenses primarily due to our decision to discontinue our PPMO program during 2024.

Research and development expenses decreased by $72.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the same period of 2023. The decrease in research and development expense primarily reflects capitalization of commercial batches of ELEVIDYS manufactured after its approval in June 2023, partially offset by costs associated with the termination of the development, commercial manufacturing and supply agreement (the “Thermo Agreement”) related to Brammer Bio MA, LLC, an affiliate of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. in August 2024, net of the reimbursable termination costs by Roche.

Non-GAAP research and development expenses increased by $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by $57.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the same period of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $32.2 million and $76.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the same periods of 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses for both periods is primarily driven by professional services used to support the continued efforts to commercialize ELEVIDYS and ongoing litigation matters, the timing of charitable contributions, and compensation-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, partially due to changes in headcount. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $25.9 million and $66.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared with the same periods of 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other income, net decreased by $5.7 million, compared with the same period of 2023, which primarily reflects a decrease in interest income and accretion of investment discount, net as a result of lower interest rates and the investment mix of our investment portfolio during the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, other income (loss), net increased by $295.0 million compared with the same period of 2023, which primarily reflects a $387.3 million loss on debt extinguishment, partially offset by a $102.0 million gain on the sale of a Priority Review Voucher (“PRV”) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with no similar activities in 2024.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $12.7 million. Income tax benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was approximately $5.3 million. Income tax expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, was approximately $25.5 million and $15.9 million, respectively. Income tax expense (benefit) for all periods presented primarily relates to state, federal and foreign income taxes for which available tax losses or credits were not available to offset.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, we have included the following non-GAAP measurements:

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined by us as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest income (expense), net, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment and other items. Non-GAAP earnings per share is defined by us as non-GAAP net income, as defined previously, divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock and dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding, adjusted for the inclusion of additional shares under the “if-converted” method, if applicable and not anti-dilutive. Non-GAAP net loss per share is defined by us as non-GAAP net loss, as defined above, divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock as the inclusion of dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding is anti-dilutive. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is defined by us as GAAP operating income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense and other items. Non-GAAP research and development expenses are defined by us as GAAP research and development expenses excluding depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense and other items. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are defined by us as GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation expense, stock-based compensation expense and other items.

The following components are used to adjust our GAAP financial measures into the previously defined non-GAAP measurements:

Interest, depreciation and amortization - Interest income (expense), net amounts can vary substantially from period to period due to changes in cash and debt balances and interest rates driven by market conditions outside of our operations. Depreciation expense can vary substantially from period to period as the purchases of property and equipment may vary significantly from period to period and without any direct correlation to our operating performance. Amortization expense primarily associated with patent costs are amortized over a period of several years after acquisition or patent application or renewal. Stock-based compensation expenses - Stock-based compensation expenses represent non-cash charges related to equity awards we have granted. Although these are recurring charges to operations, we believe the measurement of these amounts can vary substantially from period to period and depend significantly on factors that are not a direct consequence of operating performance that is within our control. Therefore, we believe that excluding these charges facilitates comparisons of our operational performance in different periods. Other items - We evaluate other items of expense and income on an individual basis. We take into consideration quantitative and qualitative characteristics of each item, including (a) nature, (b) whether the items relate to our ongoing business operations, and (c) whether we expect the items to continue or occur on a regular basis. These other items include impairment of strategic investments, change in fair value of derivatives, gain from sale of the PRV and loss on debt extinguishment and may include other items that fit the above characteristics in the future. We exclude from our non-GAAP results:

a. The impairment of any strategic investments as it is a non-cash item and is not considered to be a normal operating expense due to the variability of amount and lack of predictability as to the occurrence and/or timing of such impairments. b. The loss on debt extinguishment, which is considered to be an infrequent and non-cash event as it is associated with a distinct financing decision and is not indicative of the performance of our core operations, which accordingly, would make it difficult to compare our results to peer companies that also provide non-GAAP disclosures. c. The gain from sale of the PRV obtained as a result of the Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) accelerated approval of ELEVIDYS in June 2023 as it is a non-recurring event and is not indicative of our core operations. d. The change in fair value of derivatives related to regulatory-related contingent payments meeting the definition of a derivative to Myonexus selling shareholders as well as to an academic institution under a separate license agreement as these are non-cash items and are not considered to be normal operating expenses due to the variability of amounts and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.

We use these non-GAAP measures as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating operational performance and cash requirements internally. We also believe these non-GAAP measures increase comparability of period-to-period results and are useful to investors as they provide a similar basis for evaluating our performance as is applied by management. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Use of the terms non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP other income and loss adjustments, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies, which may limit comparability, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. All relevant non-GAAP measures are reconciled from their respective GAAP measures in the attached table “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About EXONDYS 51

EXONDYS 51 uses Sarepta’s proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to bind to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, resulting in exclusion, or “skipping”, of this exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 51 skipping. Exon skipping is intended to allow for production of an internally truncated dystrophin protein.

EXONDYS 51 is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an increase in dystrophin in skeletal muscle observed in some patients treated with EXONDYS 51. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of a clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

EXONDYS 51 has met the full statutory standards for safety and effectiveness and as such is not considered investigational or experimental.

Important Safety Information About EXONDYS 51

Hypersensitivity reactions, including bronchospasm, chest pain, cough, tachycardia, and urticaria have occurred in patients who were treated with EXONDYS 51. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate medical treatment and consider slowing the infusion or interrupting the EXONDYS 51 therapy.

Adverse reactions in DMD patients (N=8) treated with EXONDYS 51 30 mg or 50 mg/kg/week by intravenous (IV) infusion with an incidence of at least 25% more than placebo (N=4) (Study 1, 24 weeks) were (EXONDYS 51, placebo): balance disorder (38%, 0%), vomiting (38%, 0%) and contact dermatitis (25%, 0%). The most common adverse reactions were balance disorder and vomiting. Because of the small numbers of patients, these represent crude frequencies that may not reflect the frequencies observed in practice. The 50 mg/kg once weekly dosing regimen of EXONDYS 51 is not recommended.

The most common adverse reactions from observational clinical studies (N=163) seen in greater than 10% of patients were headache, cough, rash, and vomiting.

Other adverse events may occur.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-888-SAREPTA (1-888-727-3782) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For further information, please see the full Prescribing Information.

About VYONDYS 53

VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) uses Sarepta’s proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to bind to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, resulting in exclusion, or “skipping,” of this exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 53 skipping. Exon skipping is intended to allow for production of an internally truncated dystrophin protein.

VYONDYS 53 is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an increase in dystrophin production in skeletal muscle observed in patients treated with VYONDYS 53. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of a clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

VYONDYS 53 has met the full statutory standards for safety and effectiveness and as such is not considered investigational or experimental.

Important Safety Information for VYONDYS 53

CONTRAINDICATIONS: VYONDYS 53 is contraindicated in patients with a serious hypersensitivity reaction to golodirsen or to any of the inactive ingredients in VYONDYS 53. Anaphylaxis has occurred in patients receiving VYONDYS 53.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, rash, pyrexia, pruritus, urticaria, dermatitis, and skin exfoliation have occurred in VYONDYS 53-treated patients, some requiring treatment. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate medical treatment and consider slowing the infusion, interrupting, or discontinuing the VYONDYS 53 therapy and monitor until the condition resolves.

