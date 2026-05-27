Sarah Cannon Research Institute Delivers Novel Oncology Research Insights through 155+ Accepted Abstracts & Presentations at the 2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, will present new data across more than 155 abstracts and presentations at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago from May 29–June 2, 2026.

The data reflect contributions from over 85 authors and coauthors across more than 30 research sites in SCRI’s network and include findings from both early- and late-phase clinical trials. These findings underscore SCRI’s role in advancing innovative therapies from first-in-human studies to practice-changing science leveraging the network’s scientific leadership and expansive community-based research footprint.

“The breadth of research presented by SCRI investigators at this year’s ASCO Annual Meeting reflects the unique role SCRI plays in cancer clinical research,” said David R. Spigel, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer, SCRI. “Our work provides patients access to the best available research options and expert care in the communities where they live. Everyone facing cancer should have the opportunity to participate in trials with new agents without having to travel great distances away from their families and homes. We look forward to sharing our latest insights with the global oncology community in Chicago.”

For a comprehensive list of SCRI abstracts and presentations, visit SCRI’s ASCO Site. To learn more about our research experts, visit the SCRI Leadership page.

Noteworthy Presentations

Blood Cancer & Blood Disorders

Hans Lee, MD, SCRI , will deliver “ First Results from the Phase 1/2 LINKER-AL2 Trial of Linvoseltamab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Systemic Light Chain Amyloidosis ” in an oral presentation on Friday, May 29 at 3:09 p.m. CDT during the session, Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia in S100a.

, will deliver “ ” in an oral presentation on Friday, May 29 at 3:09 p.m. CDT during the session, Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia in S100a. Peter Forsberg, MD, SCRI at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute , will present “ Optec/Optal: A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate Outpatient, Step-Up Administration of Teclistamab or Talquetamab with Prophylactic Tocilizumab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma ” in an oral presentation on Sunday, May 31 at 9:51 a.m. CDT during the session, Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia in E450a.

, will present “ ” in an oral presentation on Sunday, May 31 at 9:51 a.m. CDT during the session, Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia in E450a. John Burke, MD, SCRI at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers | The US Oncology Network, is coauthor on the Late Breaking Abstract, “frontMIND: Phase 3 Study of Tafasitamab plus Lenalidomide and R-CHOP for Patients with Newly Diagnosed Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma” that will be presented on Saturday, May 30 at 3:00 p.m. CDT as part of the session, Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in the Arie Crown Theater.

Breast Cancer

Erika Hamilton, MD, SCRI , will deliver “ Efficacy and Safety of Tucatinib vs Placebo Combined with Trastuzumab and Pertuzumab as Maintenance Therapy for HER2+ Metastatic Breast Cancer by Stratified Subgroups ” in an oral presentation on Tuesday, June 2 at 11:09 a.m. CDT as part of the session, Breast Cancer—Metastatic in Hall D1.

, will deliver “ ” in an oral presentation on Tuesday, June 2 at 11:09 a.m. CDT as part of the session, Breast Cancer—Metastatic in Hall D1. Mabel Mardones, MD, SCRI at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers | The US Oncology Network, is a coauthor on the Late Breaking Abstract, “Giredestrant + Palbociclib vs Letrozole + PALBO as First-Line Therapy in Patients with Estrogen Receptor–Positive, HER2-Negative Locally Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer: Primary Analysis of the Phase III persevERA BC Trial” that will be presented on Tuesday, June 2 at 11:45 a.m. CDT during the session, Breast Cancer—Metastatic in Hall D1.

Lung Cancer

Melissa Johnson, MD, SCRI, is coauthor on the Late Breaking Abstract, “Event-Free Survival with Adjuvant Selpercatinib in Stage IB-IIIA RET Fusion-Positive NSCLC: Primary Results of the Phase 3 LIBRETTO-432 Trial” that will be presented during the Plenary Session on Sunday, May 31 at 2:13 p.m. CDT in Hall B1.

Melanoma & Skin Cancers

Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, SCRI, is coauthor on the Late Breaking Abstract, “Darovasertib Plus Crizotinib vs Investigator’s Choice as First-Line Treatment for Patients with HLA-A2 Negative Metastatic Uveal Melanoma: Primary Results from the OptimUM-02 Trial” that will be presented on Monday, June 1 at 9:00 a.m. CDT during the session, Melanoma/Skin Cancers in S100bc.

Additional

James Essell, MD, SCRI at OHC | The US Oncology Network, will deliver the oral “Impact of Remote Therapeutic Monitoring with Patient-Reported Outcomes on Hospitalization in Real-World Patients Receiving Therapy for Metastatic Solid Tumors” that will be presented on Sunday, May 31 at 9:24 a.m. CDT during the session, Quality Care/Health Services Research in S100bc.

Dr. Erika Hamilton and Elisa Fontana, MD, PhD, SCRI at HCA Healthcare UK, also serve on the ASCO Annual Meeting Scientific Program Committee; Dr. Hamilton as the Prior Annual Meeting Scientific Committee Chair and Dr. Fontana on the Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal & Anal Committee.

In addition to scientific presentations, SCRI leadership will participate in and lead several ASCO sessions, including:

Stephen Strickland, Jr., MD, MSCI, SCRI , will offer the “ Transplant Specialist Perspective ” during the session, From Myelodysplastic Syndrome to Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Treatment-Related Myeloid Neoplasm Diagnosis and Therapeutic Strategies on Saturday, May 30 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. CDT in E450b.

, will offer the “ ” during the session, From Myelodysplastic Syndrome to Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Treatment-Related Myeloid Neoplasm Diagnosis and Therapeutic Strategies on Saturday, May 30 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. CDT in E450b. Howard Burris, III, MD, SCRI , will deliver the “ Top Donor Recognition Ceremony ” during the Opening Session on Saturday, May 30 from 11:15 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. CDT in Hall B1.

, will deliver the “ ” during the Opening Session on Saturday, May 30 from 11:15 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. CDT in Hall B1. Dr. Melissa Johnson will present “ KRAS-Directed Therapy: A Clinical Update ” during the ASCO/AACR Joint Session: The KRAS Journey – Perseverance Pays Off on Saturday, May 30 from 1:34 p.m. – 1:49 p.m. CDT in S100bc.

will present “ ” during the ASCO/AACR Joint Session: The KRAS Journey – Perseverance Pays Off on Saturday, May 30 from 1:34 p.m. – 1:49 p.m. CDT in S100bc. Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, SCRI at Texas Oncology | The US Oncology Network , will present “ Algorithms in Action: From Training to Practice ” during the session, Oncology 2.0: How Artificial Intelligence Is Closing the Information Gap - Or Is It? on Sunday, May 31 from 10:45 a.m. – 10:57 a.m. CDT in S102.

, will present “ ” during the session, Oncology 2.0: How Artificial Intelligence Is Closing the Information Gap - Or Is It? on Sunday, May 31 from 10:45 a.m. – 10:57 a.m. CDT in S102. Dr. Elisa Fontana will present “ RAS in Colorectal Cancer: Mechanisms of Action, Inhibition and Resistance ” during the session, Emerging and Established Targets in Colorectal Cancer: Translating Biology in Therapeutics, as well as moderate the panel Q&A, on Sunday, May 31 from 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. CDT in Hall D2.

will present “ ” during the session, Emerging and Established Targets in Colorectal Cancer: Translating Biology in Therapeutics, as well as moderate the panel Q&A, on Sunday, May 31 from 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. CDT in Hall D2. Benjamin Garmezy, MD, SCRI , will chair the session, Rapid Oral: Genitourinary Cancer - Kidney and Bladder on Monday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CDT in Hall D2.

, will chair the session, Rapid Oral: Genitourinary Cancer - Kidney and Bladder on Monday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CDT in Hall D2. Dr. Erika Hamilton will serve as Chair for the session, Highlights of the Year II on Monday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. CDT in Hall D1.

will serve as Chair for the session, Highlights of the Year II on Monday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. CDT in Hall D1. Dee Anna Smith, SCRI, will deliver “The Community Frontline: Scaling Rapid Activation for Real-World Impact” during the session, Time to Activation in Oncology Clinical Trials: Challenges and Opportunities for Improvement on Monday, June 1 from 8:40 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. CDT in S100a.

Additional SCRI First-Author Poster Presentations

Saturday, May 30, 2026

“ Advancing Health Equity in Oncology: Virtual Collaborative Behavioral Health Engagement and Outcomes Among Medicaid-Insured and BIPOC Patients,” Nina Balanchivadze, MD, SCRI at Virginia Oncology Associates | The US Oncology Network , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Phase 1 Dose Escalation of CTX-8371, a Novel PD-1xPD-L1 Bispecific Antibody, in Patients with Advanced Malignancies Post Checkpoint Inhibition ,” Judy Wang, MD, SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute | The US Oncology Network , 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “BI-1808 + Pembrolizumab: Responses to a Chemotherapy-Free Regimen in Advanced Ovarian Cancer,” Anja Williams, MD, SCRI at HCA Healthcare UK, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

Sunday, May 31, 2026

“ Real-World Characteristics, Homologous Recombination Repair Mutation Testing, Treatment Patterns, and Outcomes of Patients with Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer in the US Community Oncology Setting ,” Manojkumar Bupathi, MD, MS, SCRI at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers | The US Oncology Network , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Combining HC-7366 with Belzutifan in Patients with Renal Cell Carcinoma to Alter Tumor and Microenvironment: Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Analysis of a Phase 1b Study ,” Dr. Benjamin Garmezy , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Imneskibart + Low-Dose Subcutaneous IL-2 ± Nivolumab in Patients with CPI-Refractory Cutaneous Melanoma: Promising Results from an Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study ,” Dr. Meredith McKean, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “Efficacy, Safety, and Cytokine Profiling with Addition of the Toll-Like Receptor 7/8 Dual Agonist EIK1001 to Standard of Care First-Line Therapy: The Phase 2 TeLuRide-005 Trial in Stage 4 NSCLC,” Bo Wang, MD, SCRI at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center | The US Oncology Network, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

Monday, June 1, 2026

“ Evaluating the Impact of a Statewide Intervention on Multiple Myeloma Bispecific T-Cell Engaging Antibody Therapy Uptake in Florida ,” Maen Hussein, MD, SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute | The US Oncology Network , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Comparative Efficacy of Linvoseltamab versus Teclistamab in Triple-Class Exposed Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Updated Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison with Longer Follow-Up ,” Dr. Hans Lee , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “ Efficacy Prediction for Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival by Genomic Instability Score Cutoffs in Patients with Advanced Ovarian Cancer: Post Hoc Results from the Phase 3 PRIMA/ENGOT-OV26/GOG-3012 Trial ,” Bradley Monk, MD, SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute | The US Oncology Network , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

,” , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Hall A. “A Phase 1/2, First-in-Human Study of AVZO-021, a Selective Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 2 Inhibitor, as Monotherapy and in Combination for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors, including Hormone Receptor–Positive/Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2–Negative Breast Cancer and Cyclin E1–Amplified Solid Tumors: Updated Safety and Efficacy Results,” Manish R. Patel, MD, SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute | The US Oncology Network, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Hall A.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 900 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA in the past decade. SCRI’s research network brings together approximately 1,500 oncology physicians who provide access to clinical trials in SCRI’s research network of over 200 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Visit SCRI.com to learn more.

Becca Gelman

Becca.Gelman@SCRI.com