Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Merck Collaborate to Expand Access to Oncology Clinical Trials

Merck will leverage SCRI’s Accelero™ delivery model to streamline trial operations with the goal of expanding patient access to cancer clinical research in the community setting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, announced a strategic collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to utilize SCRI’s Accelero™ delivery model designed to expand patient access to oncology clinical trials at community-based sites across the U.S.

The oncology clinical research landscape is rapidly evolving, as study designs become more complex, patient eligibility criteria more precise, and the heightened urgency to bring breakthrough science to patients faster continues to grow. These dynamics require modern clinical trial delivery models that are more efficient, data-enabled, and accessible for patients in community settings. SCRI and Merck are working together to address the challenges by advancing a scalable approach to oncology trial execution.

“At Merck, we are focused on advancing research to better understand cancer and potential therapeutic approaches. By leveraging the Accelero™ delivery model, we have the potential to reach patients faster, reduce protocol complexity, and make oncology clinical studies more accessible in the communities where patients live,” said Jennifer Coppola, Associate Vice President and Regional Head for Global Clinical Trial Operations of North America at Merck Research Laboratories.

Through Accelero™, SCRI uses a streamlined operating model to improve the speed and efficiency of oncology drug development. SCRI works closely with its physician network and industry partners to identify specific challenges and tailor fit-for-purpose solutions, including EHR-to-EDC data transfer across portfolios, accelerated site start-up and increased enrollment on high-priority studies. With select industry partners, Accelero™ has delivered site activations up to 50 percent faster than traditional operations, enrollment rates 19 percent higher than the 7 percent national average, and 95 percent fewer data changes than traditional clinical research coordinator data entry processes.1

“Merck has helped shape the modern era of cancer treatment, and we share a commitment to advance the next generation of cancer medicines through innovative approaches,” said Dee Anna Smith, Chief Executive Officer of SCRI. “Together, we are committed to accelerating trial delivery, reduce operational friction, and bring research to patients.”

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 900 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA in the past decade. SCRI’s research network brings together approximately 1,500 oncology physicians who provide access to clinical trials in SCRI’s research network of over 200 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Visit SCRI.com to learn more.

_______________________________ 1 Information based on publicly available sources and internal SCRI study assessments as of July 2026 and are subject to change based upon study-level operations.

Media Contacts

SCRI: Hayley Lyons

Director, Marketing

hayley.lyons@scri.com