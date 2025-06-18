Saptalis Pharmaceuticals Launches Fluoxetine Oral Solution, USP 20 mg/5 mL

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Depression--Saptalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC. is pleased to announce the commercial launch of Fluoxetine Oral Solution, USP 20 mg/5 mL, a prescription-only selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) developed to treat a range of mental health conditions effectively. This oral formulation is designed to support flexible and individualized treatment, particularly for patients who experience difficulty swallowing solid dosage forms.

Fluoxetine Oral Solution is indicated for the following conditions:

Acute and maintenance treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Acute and maintenance treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Acute and maintenance treatment of Bulimia Nervosa

Acute treatment of Panic Disorder, with or without agoraphobia

“We are excited to expand our product portfolio with the introduction of Fluoxetine Oral Solution,” said Polireddy Dondeti, Ph.D., President and CEO, of Saptalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC. “This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, accessible medications that meet the evolving needs of both patients and healthcare professionals.”

Fluoxetine Oral Solution, USP 20 mg/5 mL is available by prescription and should only be used under the guidance of a licensed healthcare provider to ensure safe and effective treatment.

For full prescribing information or to learn more, please visit www.saptalis.com or contact us at info@saptalis.com.

About Saptalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Saptalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC. is a rapidly growing company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products, including complex and high-quality generics, with particular expertise in liquid and semi-solid dosage forms. Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Saptalis operates fully equipped R&D laboratories and a state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility compliant with U.S. FDA cGMP standards. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient care and improve treatment outcomes.

www.Saptalis.com

Peruvemba Satish

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Commercial Officer

(631) 231 2751 x211

info@saptalis.com