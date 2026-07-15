Sapphiros Secures $12.4 Million BARDA Award to Advance Rapid Molecular Diagnostics for Biothreat Detection

Multi-year program supports development of disposable molecular diagnostic platforms for point-of-care, field-use, and emergency response settings

BOSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphiros today announced it has been awarded a multi-year project agreement through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV), to advance rapid, portable, connected, molecular diagnostic platforms for detection of biothreats and emerging infectious diseases.

RRPV is a consortium funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The agreement includes a 24-month base period to support the continued development of Sapphiros' proprietary molecular diagnostics platform, with a focus on enabling rapid detection of priority biothreat pathogens in point-of-care and decentralized settings.

The program is designed to advance disposable molecular testing capabilities for blood-based pathogens that can deliver laboratory-quality results through a simple, automated workflow. To ensure biosafety, the Sapphiros molecular device utilizes a novel, closed blood collection tube that eliminates the risk of blood-borne contamination during sample transfer to the device.

The program leverages Satio's integrated capillary blood collection system to facilitate phlebotomist-free blood collection at the point of need. Satio, has developed a single use collection device equipped with an integrated safety lancet, designed to minimize user handling and biohazard exposure while ensuring consistent sample volumes for reliable testing in emergency response and field settings.

"Our program reflects the urgent need for diagnostic technologies that can move quickly from outbreak recognition to field deployment," said Mark Gladwell, CEO of Sapphiros. "By combining connected, disposable molecular platform and innovative blood collection approach, we aim to deliver rapid, reliable testing solutions that can support clinicians, public health responders and communities during biological threats and emerging health emergencies."

This funding marks Sapphiros' second agreement with BARDA, following the previously announced agreement to develop an over-the-counter, single use low-cost digital antigen test capable of detecting and differentiating respiratory viruses.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Other Transaction Number: 75A50123D00005.

About Sapphiros Sapphiros, backed by KKR and Neoenta, is a privately held consumer diagnostics company shaping the future of consumer and public health diagnostics by developing accessible, affordable and scalable health technologies. The company brings together advanced science, intelligent design and scalable manufacturing to make high-quality diagnostic testing more broadly available. Sapphiros' portfolio spans sample collection, next-generation diagnostics and extreme-volume manufacturing capabilities designed to deliver fast, accurate results across a wide range of health needs.

For Media Relations email press@sapphiros.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapphiros-secures-12-4-million-barda-award-to-advance-rapid-molecular-diagnostics-for-biothreat-detection-302825280.html

SOURCE Sapphiros