Sanofi expands Canadians’ COVID-19 vaccine choice with availability of Nuvaxovid®for the 2026-2027 respiratory season

Nuvaxovid ® , a protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, will be available in 10 provinces and one territory for the fall 2026-2027 respiratory season

, a protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, will be available in 10 provinces and one territory for the fall 2026-2027 respiratory season A protein-based, non-mRNA vaccine that has demonstrated high efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 in clinical trials

Availability underscores Sanofi's commitment to public health and vaccine innovation in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sanofi Canada is pleased to announce that Nuvaxovid®, a protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, will be available in all 10 provinces and the Yukon for the 2026-2027 season through provincial respiratory programs and most private insurers.

Nuvaxovid is currently available in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec. In Ontario, it is expected to become available through healthcare provider offices and public health units beginning the week of October 26, 2026, with availability at pharmacies to follow. For information on availability in all provinces, individuals are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, pharmacy, or public health unit in advance to confirm vaccine availability.

As a protein-based, non-mRNA option, Nuvaxovid provides Canadians with an additional vaccine option to help protect against COVID-19. As respiratory viruses begin to circulate more widely during the fall and winter months, the availability of both mRNA and non-mRNA, protein-based COVID-19 vaccines supports informed vaccine decision-making based on individual preferences and healthcare provider recommendations.

"It's important for Canadians to have choice when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination and for protecting their overall health," said Michael Laclair, General Manager, Canada, Vaccines at Sanofi. "The availability of Nuvaxovid this respiratory season provides Canadians with a protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine option backed by strong clinical evidence. We hope that having additional safe and effective vaccine options will encourage more Canadians to get vaccinated and help protect themselves against COVID-19 this season. Nuvaxovid reflects another step in our continued commitment to building a diverse portfolio of best-in-class vaccines to improve lives and build a healthier Canada."

COVID‑19 continues to have a significant impact on Canadians, with effects that can extend far beyond the initial infection. During the 2024-2025 respiratory virus season, more than 120,000 COVID‑19 cases, 33,500 hospitalizations and 2,300 deaths were reported across Canada.1 People living with chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes may face a higher risk of severe COVID‑19 outcomes.2 Research also suggests that the virus may increase the risk of longer-term cardiovascular complications, including heart attack and stroke.3 Despite these risks, many Canadians remain unprotected with nearly 77% of adults not receiving a COVID‑19 vaccine during the last respiratory season.4

Nuvaxovid is indicated for the active immunization against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus in individuals 12 years of age and older.5 It has been shown to have a favourable tolerability profile suitable for seasonal vaccination.6,7 The vaccine uses a well-established protein-based technology platform and has also demonstrated efficacy of approximately 90% in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 based on pivotal phase 3 clinical studies.8,9

Vaccine choice is particularly important for the approximately 5 million Canadians aged 15 years or older who live with a compromised immune system that can increase their risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.10 These individuals are more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions or treatments that can weaken the body's immune response.11

"For many immunocompromised Canadians, COVID-19 remains a significant health concern and vaccination continues to play an important role in helping reduce the risk of severe illness," said Michelle Burleigh, Co-chair, Canadian Immunocompromised Advocacy Network (CIAN). "The availability of Nuvaxovid provides another option and reflects the importance of ensuring Canadians have access to a range of vaccine choices that meet their individual needs and circumstances."

Nuvaxovid is available through provincial and territorial vaccination programs in participating jurisdictions. Canadians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this season; they can consult their healthcare provider, pharmacist, or local public health authority for information about eligibility and vaccine availability in their region.

Healthcare providers and pharmacists can contact their local health authority to obtain more information about Nuvaxovid and how to order it.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more.

Sanofi is the largest biopharma manufacturer in Canada, and is investing, innovating and operating across the full life sciences value chain. We are 2,000+ employees strong, invest 20% of our revenue annually in biopharma research, and are on track to deliver over $2 billion in new infrastructure investments by 2028. Sanofi is committed to our community and is working with partners to foster a long-term sustainable ecosystem and build a healthier Canada.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

_____________________ 1 Government of Canada. Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report. Available at: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/respiratory-virus-surveillance/archive/crvsr/2025-09-12/covid-19.html 2 Government of Canada. COVID-19: Spread, prevention and risks. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/prevention-risks.html 3 Hilser JR, Spencer NJ, Afshari K, et al. COVID-19 Is a Coronary Artery Disease Risk Equivalent and Exhibits a Genetic Interaction With ABO Blood Type. Arterioscler Thromb Vasc Biol. 2024;44(11):2321-2333. doi:10.1161/ATVBAHA.124.321001 4 Government of Canada. Seasonal Respiratory Vaccination Coverage Survey (SRVCS). Available at: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/vaccination/seasonal-respiratory-vaccination-coverage-survey/report.html 5 Product Monograph. NUVAXOVID. Sanofi Vaccines Canada Ltd. March 6, 2026. 6 Marchese, Anthony M et al. The Novavax Heterologous Coronavirus Disease 2019 Booster Demonstrates Lower Reactogenicity Than Messenger RNA: A Targeted Review.The Journal of infectious diseases vol. 230,2 (2024): e496-e502. doi:10.1093/infdis/jiad519 7 Lyke, K.E., Atmar, R.L., Dominguez Islas, C. et al. Immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373 heterologous boost against SARS-CoV-2 variants. npj Vaccines 8, 98 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41541-023-00693-z 8 Heath PT, et al. N Engl J Med. 2021;385(13):1172-1183. 9 Dunkle LM, et al. N Engl J Med. 2022;386(6):531-543. 10 Canadian Immunocompromised Advocacy Network. Advocating for the Canadian immunocompromised community. Available at: https://immunocompromised.ca/ 11 Government of Canada. COVID-19: Spread, prevention and risks. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/prevention-risks.html

SOURCE SANOFI