Sanofi adopts FDA-selected flu strains to ensure readiness for the 2025-26 flu season

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi announced today the immediate adoption of influenza strains selected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to advance the manufacturing and delivery of its vaccine portfolio for the 2025-26 flu season in the US. As the world leader in flu vaccines, Sanofi had already begun its annual production of vaccines to ensure that robust supply is ready for the coming season. Strains selected by the FDA match those already used in production by the company to help protect eligible patients against flu and its potentially severe complications.

Sanofi plans to begin shipping flu vaccines this summer so that health systems, hospitals, pharmacies, physician practices, nursing homes and other facilities can begin administering vaccines at the onset of the next flu season.

Thomas Grenier

Head of Vaccines, North America

“The US is weathering one of its most severe flu seasons in decades, underscoring the need to protect people against seasonal influenza infection. As the world leader in flu vaccines, Sanofi works relentlessly to ensure we are prepared, which is why our manufacturing does not miss a beat as we provide eligible Americans with a portfolio of immunizations to help protect against flu infection and the potentially serious complications it can cause.”

In addition to declining vaccination rates, the US is currently experiencing one of the worst flu seasons in decades and rates of flu-related hospitalizations are at a 15-year high. According to estimates by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 40 million illnesses, 520,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths from flu through the week ending March 1. Public health authorities nationwide recommend eligible people six months of age and older be vaccinated every year to help protect against flu and its complications. Sanofi offers a range of vaccine options supported by extensive data to help protect eligible patients from flu and its complications, providing protection beyond flu by meeting immunization needs across the lifespan, from children as young as six months of age through adults 65 years of age and older. The 2025-26 US influenza season portfolio will include FLUZONE® High-Dose (Influenza Vaccine), FLUBLOK® (Influenza Vaccine) and FLUZONE® (Influenza Vaccine).

Indication and Important Safety Information for FLUZONE® High-Dose (Influenza Vaccine), FLUBLOK® (Influenza Vaccine) and FLUZONE® (Influenza Vaccine)

What are FLUZONE® (Influenza Vaccine), FLUBLOK® (Influenza Vaccine), and FLUZONE® High-Dose (Influenza Vaccine)?

FLUZONE, FLUBLOK, and FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE are vaccines indicated for the prevention of disease caused by influenza A and B strains contained (or in the case of FLUBLOK, represented by antigens contained in) the vaccine. FLUZONE is given to people 6 months of age and older. FLUBLOK is given to people 18 years of age and older. FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE is given to people 65 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR FLUZONE® (INFLUENZA VACCINE), FLUBLOK® (INFLUENZA VACCINE), AND FLUZONE® HIGH-DOSE (INFLUENZA VACCINE)

FLUZONE, FLUBLOK, or FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE should not be given to anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine (including eggs or egg products for FLUZONE and FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE). In addition, FLUZONE and FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE should not be given to anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of any influenza vaccine.

Tell your health care provider if you have ever had Guillain-Barré syndrome (severe muscle weakness) after a previous influenza vaccination.

If FLUZONE, FLUBLOK, or FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE are given to people with a compromised immune system, including those receiving therapies that suppress the immune system, the immune response may be lower than expected.

Vaccination with FLUZONE, FLUBLOK, or FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.

Fainting has occurred following vaccination with FLUZONE, FLUBLOK, and FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting.

For FLUZONE, in children 6 months through 8 years of age, the most common side effects were pain or tenderness and redness where you got the shot, irritability, drowsiness (6 month through 35 months), and muscle pain (3 years through 8 years). In adults 18 years through 64 years of age, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, headache, and muscle pain. In adults over 65 years of age, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, headache, muscle pain, and general discomfort.

For FLUBLOK, in adults 18 through 64 years of age, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, headache, tiredness, and muscle pain. In adults 65 years of age and older, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, tiredness, and headache.

For FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE, in adults 65 years of age and older, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, muscle pain, tiredness, and headache.

For FLUZONE, FLUBLOK, and FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE, other side effects may occur.

For more information, talk to your healthcare professional and refer to the full Prescribing and Patient information for FLUBLOK, FLUZONE or FLUZONE HIGH-DOSE.

