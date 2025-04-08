Sanguina Announces Ruby: The Evolution of AnemoCheck Mobile’s Blood Health Platform

Comprehensive wellness app combines fingernail selfie technology with new circulation function and features for holistic health tracking









PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BloodHealth--Sanguina, a digital health company, announced today the launch of Ruby, a comprehensive rebrand and expansion of its AnemoCheck Mobile app. Ruby builds upon the company’s patented fingernail selfie technology for blood health monitoring while introducing new features, including circulation analysis, wellness tracking, and personalized health insights.

Ruby extends beyond AnemoCheck Mobile’s original focus on anemia management. Using the same patented fingernail selfie technology, Ruby now allows users to monitor both Iron Scores and Circulation Scores, providing a more comprehensive blood health assessment directly from their smartphone. Iron Scores estimate your risk of iron deficiency by analyzing nail bed paleness, while Circulation Scores measure how blood flows in your fingertips—both crucial indicators of overall blood health.

“The most exciting new feature coming out with Ruby is the Circulation Test,” says Rob Mannino, Chief Technology Officer at Sanguina. “With circulation, we are taking old-school medical principles and bringing them to people in a more accessible way. Ruby quantitatively analyzes the time and speed it takes for blood to return to your fingertips after ‘pressing’ the blood out, which doctors have long used as a circulatory and vascular health metric.”

In addition to blood health monitoring, Ruby introduces several new wellness tracking features, including mood tracking, hydration monitoring, supplement and medication logging, menstrual cycle tracking, and a new calendar feature that captures every entry and test to provide a holistic view of the user’s health. This makes it easier than ever to establish a baseline, spot trends, and stay on top of wellness.

Existing AnemoCheck Mobile users will automatically begin transitioning to Ruby when the app updates on April 1, 2025. All historical data will remain accessible within Ruby, ensuring users maintain their complete history.

“AnemoCheck Mobile was originally named for its potential for checking for anemia and iron scores,” says Erika Tyburski, CEO at Sanguina. “As we developed new functionalities, we wanted a brand name that could grow seamlessly with us. Meet your blood health companion, Ruby. She’s pretty sweet.”

Ruby will continue to offer both free and premium subscription options. Free users will have access to 3 Iron Score tests per month and 50 Circulation Score tests, while Premium subscribers will enjoy unlimited tests for both metrics. The testing algorithms may be calibrated with blood test lab results to monitor changes closely to lab values. Premium users will retain full access to their test history and exclusive at-home exercise videos designed to help improve their blood health. Ruby Premium will be available at $12.99 monthly or $99.99 annually.

About Sanguina, Inc. Sanguina is a digital health and biotech company focused on advancing accessible digital and at-home health platforms. Sanguina aims to empower individuals by providing the most accessible, simple, yet powerful, and innovative solutions for monitoring and managing your health.

Contacts



Jessica Tackett

Director of Marketing

Sanguina Inc.

jessy.tackett@sanguina.com