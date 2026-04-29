Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Transition to Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Sangamo’s common stock to transition trading from The Nasdaq Capital Market to OTCQB Venture Market beginning May 5, 2026

RICHMOND, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced that its common stock will transition from trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market to the OTCQB Venture Market on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. This transition follows the receipt by Sangamo of a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that Sangamo’s common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market due to non-compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. Sangamo intends to request a hearing from Nasdaq to appeal the delisting determination. The hearing will not stay the suspension of trading of Sangamo’s common stock, and trading of Sangamo’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to be suspended at the open of trading on May 5, 2026.

Sangamo has secured approval for its common stock to be quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group. Sangamo expects its common stock to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under its existing trading symbol, SGMO, at the open of trading on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. For quotes or additional information, investors may visit www.otcmarkets.com.

The transition of trading onto the OTCQB Venture Market is not expected to result in material impacts to Sangamo’s business or operations. Sangamo remains focused on pursuing opportunities to raise additional capital, including an assessment of all strategic options to maximize the value of its assets, and throughout the process has been advised by a global investment bank. Sangamo is currently negotiating multiple potential business development transactions and expects to share details on these potential transactions if and when definitive agreements are executed.

Sangamo will continue to provide updates on business progress and financial results in accordance with applicable Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. Additional information related to this announcement will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a genomic medicine company dedicated to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases who do not have adequate or any treatment options. Sangamo believes that its zinc finger epigenetic regulators are ideally suited to potentially address devastating neurological disorders and that its capsid discovery platform can expand delivery beyond currently available intrathecal delivery capsids, including in the central nervous system. Sangamo’s pipeline also includes multiple partnered programs and programs with opportunities for partnership and investment. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Sangamo’s expectations concerning the transition of Sangamo’s common stock to the OTCQB Venture Market and the timing and impact thereof, expectations regarding a potential hearing to appeal Nasdaq’s delisting determination, Sangamo’s plans to pursue additional opportunities to raise capital and maximize the value of its assets and the potential for execution of definitive agreements in respect of business development transactions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to Sangamo’s lack of capital resources and need for substantial additional funding to execute its operating plan and to continue to operate as a going concern, including the risk that Sangamo will be unable to secure a significant partnership or other transaction, in particular for its Fabry disease program, providing for substantial upfront funding in the very near term necessary to fund its operations and operate as a going concern; the risk that Sangamo will be unsuccessful in appealing the delisting determination; the effects of macroeconomic factors or financial challenges, including as a result of the ongoing overseas conflicts, tariffs, geopolitical instability, inflation and fluctuations in interest rates, on the global business environment; the uncertain research and development process, including the results of clinical trials; the regulatory approval process for product candidates; and the potential for technological developments that obviate technologies used by Sangamo. Actual results may differ from those projected in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in Sangamo's operations and business. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

Louise Wilkie

ir@sangamo.com

media@sangamo.com