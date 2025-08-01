SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

RICHMOND, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company today announced that the company has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2025 financial results after the markets close on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 7, which will remain open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review its financial results and provide business updates.

Participants should register for, and access, the call using this link. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Once registered, participants will be given the option to either dial into the call with the number and unique passcode provided, or to use the dial-out option to connect their phone instantly. The link to access the live webcast can also be found on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events.

A replay will be available following the conference call, accessible under Events.

About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics is a genomic medicine company dedicated to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases who do not have adequate or any treatment options. Sangamo believes that its zinc finger epigenetic regulators are ideally suited to potentially address devastating neurological disorders and that its capsid discovery platform can expand delivery beyond currently available intrathecal delivery capsids, including in the central nervous system. Sangamo’s pipeline also includes multiple partnered programs and programs with opportunities for partnership and investment. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations
Louise Wilkie
ir@sangamo.com

Media Inquiries
Melinda Hutcheon
media@sangamo.com


Northern California Earnings
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman pushing boulder uphill vector concept of Sisyphus. Symbol of hard work, futile effort, strength, struggle, challenge but also motivation and ambition. Eps10 vector illustration.
Earnings
Biogen’s Leqembi Push Getting Easier as CEO Eyes Early-Stage Pipeline Restock
July 31, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Sarepta Gets Reprieve, RFK Jr.’s New Changes, Roche’s Alzheimer’s Comeback and Q2 Earnings
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK to Inject ‘Tens of Billions’ in US Amid Trump’s Tariffs, Pipeline Reshuffles
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Earnings
AstraZeneca CEO Says World ‘Needs to Share’ in Global Pharma R&D
July 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac