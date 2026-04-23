Sandhills Medical Appoints Amanda Duke as Chief Executive Officer

SC native and 30-year healthcare executive brings vision for expanding community access to care at growing FQHC

MCBEE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandhills Medical, a quality-award-winning Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in South Carolina, today announced the appointment of Amanda Duke as Chief Executive Officer. A former registered nurse with more than 30 years in healthcare executive leadership, Duke is singularly focused on initiatives that will advance and expand community access to quality, comprehensive and cost-effective health care.

A native of South Carolina, Duke brings experience across clinical operations, healthcare technology, payer-provider systems and workforce solutions to the role. Most recently, she served as Chief Revenue Officer at Nursa and Chief Growth Officer at CareRev. Throughout her career, Duke has consistently guided organizations through periods of growth, transformation and innovation.

“As an FQHC, Sandhills Medical has been a pillar in communities it serves, committed to ensuring everyone has access to high-quality, compassionate care, no matter their circumstance,” said Duke. “That commitment is one that I share deeply. I am passionate about ensuring that every South Carolinian—regardless of income, insurance status or zip code—can access the care they deserve. I look forward to leading our growing, mission-driven team in breaking down the barriers that keep care out of reach for so many underserved communities.”

Duke’s nursing background has instilled a deep understanding of frontline clinical challenges and the evolving needs of patients and care teams. She is dedicated to leveraging technology, data and operational excellence to strengthen organizational capacity and advance the mission of FQHCs. Her extensive background equips her to ensure that Sandhills Medical continues to grow sustainably while expanding access to quality care and exceptional patient experience.

“For nearly 50 years, Sandhills Medical has existed to serve rural communities that had limited or no access to medical care, and as we look forward to the next 50 years, it is essential that we have effective leadership in place to continue that mission,” said Wayne Wallace, Chairman of the Board. “We are confident that Amanda’s background and strong vision will help us evolve and meet the unique needs of our patients.”

To learn more, visit www.sandhillsmedical.org.

About Sandhills Medical

Sandhills Medical is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) committed to breaking down barriers to healthcare for South Carolina’s residents. The organization provides quality, comprehensive primary care, behavioral health and pharmacy services—open to all, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. In 2025, Sandhills Medical won three National Quality Leader Awards and multiple Community Health Quality Recognition Awards, placing it among the top 10% of FQHCs in the nation. To learn more, visit www.sandhillsmedical.org.

Media Contact

Erin Van Zomeren

sandhillsmedical@innsena.com