Sana Biotechnology Announces Publication in Nature Biotechnology of in vivo Gene Editing of Human Hematopoietic Stem Cells in Preclinical Models Using the Fusogen Platform

Data Demonstrate Potent in vivo Gene Editing of Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs) in the Bone Marrow with Systemic Delivery in Preclinical Murine Models Using Fusogen Technology

Broadens Application of Fusogen Technology Beyond T Cells to Second Cell Type, HSCs, Showing Potent and Specific in vivo Delivery

Underscores Ability of Fusogen Technology to Deliver Diverse Payloads, including CRISPR Gene-Editing and Base-Editing Machinery

Highlights Potential of Fusogen Platform in Diseases like Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia Without the Need for Conditioning Chemotherapy

Sana is Incorporating its Fusogen Technology to Develop SG293, a CD8-targeted Fusosome that Makes CD19-directed CAR T Cells in vivo; Expects to File IND for SG293 in B-cell Cancers and/or B-cell Mediated Autoimmune Diseases as Early as 2027

SEATTLE, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced that Nature Biotechnology has published a journal article titled “In vivo gene editing of human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells using envelope-engineered virus-like particles” (DOI: 10.1038/s41587-025-02915-2). The article evaluated a systemically delivered virus-like particle (VLP) using Sana’s fusogen technology to target and gene edit hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in vivo. Results show potent and cell-specific in vivo gene editing of HSCs in the bone marrow in several murine models, with stable gene-editing of long-term HSCs.

In vivo gene editing of HSCs in the bone marrow has the potential to transform the treatment of many diseases involving these important progenitor cells, including sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. In vivo delivery can overcome many of the limitations of bone marrow transplants and current ex vivo gene editing approaches, including the need for high doses of conditioning chemotherapy with the risk of severe infections and secondary cancers, complex manufacturing, and prolonged hospitalization. An ideal in vivo delivery system should be capable of efficiently reaching long-term multipotent HSCs in their natural bone marrow niche, avoiding off-target cells in organs such as the liver, and delivering the reagents necessary for gene editing or base editing of clinically relevant loci in human HSCs.

“The fusogen technology has now shown the potential to offer cell-specific, in vivo delivery of various payloads into multiple cell types, and we believe it can be an important technology to treat a variety of diseases,” said Dhaval Patel, MD, PhD, Sana’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Earlier this year, we showed the ability to specifically deliver genetic material to CD8+ T cells to make in vivo CAR T cells while avoiding potentially troublesome delivery to liver and gonadal tissues. We look forward to continuing to develop this technology as we work toward an IND for SG293, which makes CD19-directed CAR T cells, for the treatment of various cancers and autoimmune diseases. This publication highlights another application of the fusogen platform for potent and cell-specific in vivo delivery of gene-editing and base-editing reagents to HSCs, broadening the diseases we can target with the potential to deliver transformative clinical impact, significantly reduced side effects through the elimination of conditioning chemotherapy, and a simplified supply chain.”

Key Findings from The Publication

Optimized VLP enables potent in vivo editing in long-term human HSCs and editing of two hemoglobinopathy-relevant loci, including fetal hemoglobin. Gene-editing VLP with targeted fusogen technology avoids off-target delivery to hepatocytes with systemic delivery.

About Sana

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, WA, Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA.

