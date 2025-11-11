Samsung Epis Holdings Announces Establishment of Epis NexLab, a New Subsidiary to Advance Next-Generation Biotechnology Platforms

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EpisNexLab--Samsung Epis Holdings Co., Ltd. today announced the establishment of Epis NexLab Co., Ltd., a new subsidiary that will focus on the development of next-generation biotechnology platforms.

Epis NexLab will focus on transforming highly scalable core technologies into platforms for the discovery of diverse new drug candidates, including license-out or joint development with global pharmaceutical companies. As part of its search for new business opportunities, the company plans to explore various new modalities including amino acid or peptide conjugate platform technologies.

Peter Seongwon Hong will serve as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Epis NexLab, in addition to his current role as the Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Early Development at Samsung Bioepis. He will also serve on the board of directors of Samsung Epis Holdings as a non-executive director.

“Building on the R&D expertise accumulated through years of developing quality-assured biologics at Samsung Bioepis, we will focus on securing next-generation biotechnology platforms that can drive sustainable growth for the new company beyond the biosimilar business,” said Peter Seongwon Hong, CEO of Epis NexLab. “Our long-term goal is to become a leading biotechnology company in next-generation therapeutic technologies and we will be relentless in our efforts to drive this growth, through innovative research and development and strategic investment.”

Epis NexLab

Established in 2025 as a 100% owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, Epis NexLab is committed to driving innovation through the development of next-generation biotechnology platforms. By transforming highly scalable peptide-related technologies into development platforms, Epis NexLab will focus on the discovery of innovative treatment modalities for the development of multiple therapeutic candidates targeting a wide range of diseases. For more information about Samsung Epis Holdings and Epis NexLab, please visit: www.samsungepisholdings.com

