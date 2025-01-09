Samsung Biologics extends collaboration with LigaChem Biosciences for ADC development

Samsung Biologics to offer ADC services at new dedicated facility

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced to extend collaboration with LigaChem Biosciences (KOSDAQ: 141080) to provide antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) services.

Samsung Biologics will support a series of LigaChem Biosciences’ ADC programs at Samsung Biologics’ new dedicated ADC facility. The two companies have already been collaborating on ADC programs for the treatment of solid tumors. LigaChem Biosciences is a biotech pioneering research and development of ADC candidates.

“The latest collaboration will further strengthen Samsung Biologics’ capabilities across all stages of ADC development and manufacturing as part of our commitment to deliver safe and high-quality therapeutics to patients,” said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. “We look forward to supporting our clients’ innovative ADC pipelines, ensuring the highest quality and timelines are met.”

“This collaboration with Samsung Biologics will be an important step toward strengthening the supply chain of high-quality ADC drugs and enhancing the competitiveness of both companies in the global ADC market,” said Yong-Zu Kim, LCB’s President and CEO. “By leveraging Samsung Biologics’ extensive experience as a CDMO, we will accelerate the development of our pipeline and quickly provide innovative ADC treatments to patients”.

Samsung Biologics’ ADC facility is a segregated suite, equipped with a 500-liter reactor, supporting the development and manufacture of ADC therapies. Building on the company’s track record of expertise in large-scale antibody manufacturing and process engineering, Samsung Biologics’ ADC service scope spans late discovery to development and conjugation.

Samsung Biologics has also been making active investments through the Samsung Life Science Fund in biotech companies pioneering ADC linker technologies, toolbox, and protein engineering.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are CGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. Maximizing operational efficiency and expanding our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics offers a combined 604 kL total capacity at Bio Campus I. The company launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025, adding 180 kL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in a dedicated ADC facility, mRNA technologies, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

About LigaChem Biosciences

LigaChem Biosciences, Inc. (LCB) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative medicines by leveraging the medicinal chemistry expertise to make conventional biologics more targeted and potent for the benefit of patients with diseases of highly unmet medical needs. LCB is advancing sustainable pipelines in therapeutic areas within antibiotics, anti-fibrotics, oncology, and ADC platform technology. For further information, visit https://ligachembio.com/

