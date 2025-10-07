Salipro Biotech Strengthens Global IP Portfolio with Two New Japanese Patents

The two new patents expand protection for Salipro Biotech's proprietary technology for stabilizing and extracting challenging membrane proteins, crucial for developing therapeutics against high-value drug targets like GPCRs and Ion Channels

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salipro Biotech AB, a pioneering biotech company focused on unlocking “undruggable” membrane protein targets, today announced the issuance of two new patents by the Japanese Patent Office. These patents further solidify the company’s intellectual property (IP) position in Japan, a key market for pharmaceutical innovation, and provide expanded protection for its proprietary Salipro® platform technology.

The newly granted patents are:

Japanese Patent No. 7702167 , titled "Salipros from Crude Membranes," which protects the generation of Salipro ® particles directly from crude membranes.

, titled "Salipros from Crude Membranes," which protects the generation of Salipro particles directly from crude membranes. Japanese Patent No. 7695198, titled "Method of Direct Extraction and Purification of a Single-Species of a Membrane Protein," which covers the direct extraction and purification of membrane proteins.

These patents are integral to Salipro Biotech’s core technology, which is designed to stabilize challenging membrane proteins in their native-like environment. This enables the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics against a wide range of diseases.

"We are delighted to announce the granting of these two new patents in Japan," said Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech. "Japan is an important market for us, and these patents strengthen our existing collaborations with top-tier Japanese pharmaceutical companies and enhance the value of our Salipro® platform for future partnerships. Our robust IP portfolio, with patent protection extending into the 2040s, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our leadership in the field of membrane protein technology."

Salipro Biotech continues to expand its globally recognized IP portfolio, which underpins both its internal R&D and a wide range of strategic collaborations. The company’s proprietary technologies are actively integrated into numerous discovery programs and partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies worldwide, reinforcing its position as a trusted innovator in membrane protein science.

About Salipro Biotech

Salipro Biotech AB, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a privately held biotech company committed to unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. With a fully owned intellectual property portfolio encompassing the Salipro® platform technology, the company has established multiple research collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide.