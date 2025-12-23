Sale of Intellectual Property – Mythic Therapeutics Inc.

On November 21, 2025 (the “Assignment Date”), Mythic Therapeutics Inc. (“Mythic”) executed the General Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors in favor of Mythic ABC, a Delaware Series Limited Liability Company (the “Assignee”). The Assignment is governed by Massachusetts law.

Pursuant to the Assignment, the Company transferred to the Assignee for liquidation all of the Company’s ownership of, and all of its rights and interests to and in, the Company’s tangible and intangible assets. The Assignee will, as appropriate, liquidate such assets and rights.

Mythic Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company’s mission is to develop next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using its proprietary “FateControl™” platform, which is designed to increase therapeutic payload uptake in cancer cells and reduce off-target toxicity. Mythic seeks to unlock the broader potential of ADCs by focusing on engineering the antibody component to control where and how the drug is delivered inside the cell and apply this to ADCs across payload classes.

MYTX-011

Clinically validated cMET-targeted DAR2-MMAE ADC with >230 treated NSCLC patients showing strong safety and >30% ORR in cMET-positive tumors across squamous, non-squamous, EGFR-mutant, and wild-type disease.



Significant commercial potential with at least two ~$2B opportunities: 2L cMET-positive squamous NSCLC and 2L cMET-low NSCLC.

PTK7

ADC development candidate shows significantly greater efficacy than all clinical-stage PTK7 ADCs.



ADC antibodies tested across 4 xenograft models of breast, ovarian, SCLC, and NSCLC while maintaining similar pharmacokinetics and a clean tolerability profile in cynomolgus monkeys.

Pipeline Families

Preliminary applications of FateControlTM to a wide range of additional targets across multiple solid tumor and hematological cancer indications

The Assignee is seeking a buyer for the Assignor’s assets relating to proprietary research and development, patent applications for the clinical trial and pre-clinical programs. The Assets will be sold on a “as-is, where-is” basis. The Assignee is currently in discussions with several interested parties and conducting due diligence.

The Assignee is conducting this sales process on an expedited basis and the bid deadline for the assets is January 5, 2026, 5PM Central Standard Time.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Assignee’s team for the confidentiality agreement prior to receiving access to the data room and further diligence materials.

Parties contact Jack O’Brien (jobrien@dsiconsulting.com) at (872) 264-7138 or Matthew Sorenson (msorenson@dsiconsulting.com ) at (213) 617-2717.

