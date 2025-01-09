Saisei Ventures Announces the Appointment of Dr. Sven Kili, MD, as Partner

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saisei Ventures, a leading investment firm focused on advancing Japanese biotechnology and therapeutic innovations, announced today that Dr. Sven Kili has been appointed partner at the firm. Dr. Kili joined Saisei as an advisor at the firm’s inception, and brings over 20 years of experience spanning clinical practice, pharmaceutical leadership and entrepreneurial ventures. As a renowned expert in cell and gene therapy, he has played pivotal roles in the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapeutic products, including the approval and launch of the world’s first ex vivo gene therapy and the first combined cell therapy.





“We are excited to welcome Sven to Saisei Ventures as partner,” said Jonathan Yeh, managing partner at Saisei Ventures. “His unparalleled expertise in discovering and developing cell and gene therapies, coupled with a successful track record in strategic leadership, will strengthen our mission to advance transformative therapies and expand our impact in the global biotech landscape.”

In his role at Saisei Ventures, Dr. Kili will leverage his expertise and international network to drive the investment, development and growth of pioneering ventures, with a focus on fostering innovation within Japan’s biotechnology ecosystem by bridging local advancements with global expertise and opportunities. Dr. Kili is committed to advancing Saisei’s mission of fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange between Japanese and Western entrepreneurs in order to accelerate cell and gene therapy advancements.

Dr. Kili most recently served as chief executive officer of Antion Biosciences, where he spearheaded strategic collaborations and significant advancements in multiplex cell engineering, specifically of CAR-T technologies. Previously, Dr. Kili held numerous leadership positions at companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, including GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi-Genzyme. He has also supported the creation, growth and development of numerous cell & gene therapy companies through his strategic consulting practice, Sven Kili Consulting Ltd.

Following his initial medical degree, Dr. Kili became a Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and went on to train as a trauma and orthopedic surgeon in the United Kingdom. He also holds a visiting chair at University College London (UCL), where he leads the steering committee overseeing the MSc in the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. Dr. Kili is an active participant in several leading professional associations, serving as immediate past chair of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) committee on gene therapy; chair of the BioIndustry Association (BIA) cell and gene therapy advisory committee; investment committee member at the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM); steering committee chair for the Innovation Hubs for Gene Therapies; and business development and finance committee co-chair for the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT).

Saisei Ventures is a life science venture capital firm dedicated to building next-generation companies in the healthcare sector. We create ventures that start from bold ideas and empower dynamic entrepreneurs by providing technical, operational, and financial guidance. Our approach combines Western expertise and Japanese innovations to build globally competitive companies that will have the greatest impact on patient lives. With operations in Japan and the United States, Saisei aims to enhance the value of its portfolio by leveraging its unique networks and the institutional advantages of both countries. For more information, visit https://www.saiseiventures.com/.

