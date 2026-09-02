Sagimet Biosciences Announces Participation in Two Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Cantor 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with a fireside chat at 1.35pm ET (link here

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Monday, September 14, 2026.





The fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. FASN is a regulator of lipid synthesis, a key pathway implicated in multiple diseases, such as acne, MASH and certain FASN-dependent tumor types. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:

Maggie Whitney

LifeSci Communications

mwhitney@lifescicomms.com