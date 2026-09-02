Sagimet Biosciences Announces Participation in Two Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
- Cantor 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with a fireside chat at 1.35pm ET (link here).
- H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Monday, September 14, 2026.
The fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live event.
About Sagimet Biosciences
Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. FASN is a regulator of lipid synthesis, a key pathway implicated in multiple diseases, such as acne, MASH and certain FASN-dependent tumor types. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.
Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com
Media Contact:
Maggie Whitney
LifeSci Communications
mwhitney@lifescicomms.com