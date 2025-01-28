SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sage Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 11, 2025

January 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), today announced that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and discuss recent business updates.


The webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Ashley Kaplowitz
Ashley.Kaplowitz@sagerx.com

Media Contact
Francesca Dellelci
Francesca.Dellelci@sagerx.com

Massachusetts Events Earnings
Sage Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of money prize. Vector illustration. Halftone hand holds bouquet of money flowers. Gift prize, donation, earnings, bonus or cashback concept. Retro poster or banner. Creative trend collage.
Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics Continues Mega-Deal Streak With $1.4B European Contract
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Oct 9, 2019 Milpitas / CA / USA - Johnson & Johnson Vision offices in Silicon Valley; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. is part of the American multinational corporation Johnson&Johnson
Earnings
J&J Says Deals Likely to Shrink After $14.6B Intra-Cellular Buy
January 22, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner